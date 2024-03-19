Pennsylvania Lottery tickets unavailable for purchase Tuesday due to 'system upgrade'

Pennsylvanians looking to strike it lucky in the lottery will have to wait another day.

Tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery are unavailable on Tuesday as the lottery is "modernizing its systems," according to the Pa. Lottery website. Drawings are still scheduled for tonight, and if you purchased tickets for today in advance, you can still participate.

Affected today are draw games including Powerball and Mega Millions. You won't be able to buy tickets online or from terminals at retail stores today, but "eInstant" games on the lottery website are still playable. Pa. Lottery retail coupons also won't be available to redeem until after Wednesday, March 20.

"You'll notice new vending equipment and in-store digital signage, but most of the modernization will be to our software and systems," the Pa. Lottery website reads.

Due to the software upgrade, claims for winning tickets will temporarily take a longer time — between eight to 12 weeks — to process. Processing times should return to normal by the beginning of April. Scratch-off tickets are still available at retail stores for cash, but as with everyone else, claims for prizes will still face delays.

At stake in tonight's Mega Millions drawing is an estimated jackpot of $875 million and a cash option of $413.5 million.