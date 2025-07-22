More Culture:

July 22, 2025

Low Cut Connie says Wilkes-Barre show was canceled over band's political views

The group released a track protesting the Trump administration and withdrew from a concert at the Kennedy Center this year.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Low Cut Connie Wilkes-Barre.jpg Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philly punk band Low Cut Connie, seen above at a 2023 performance in Memphis, won't be performing in Wilkes-Barre on Friday after organizers canceled their performance. Frontman Adam Weiner said Luzerne County officials indicated the show would be too politically polarizing.

Philly rock band Low Cut Connie says their show in Wilkes-Barre on Friday night was canceled because of their political views. 

The band was scheduled to perform at the Rockin' the River concert series but was replaced by an AC/DC cover band called Halfway to Hell, frontman Adam Weiner said. Luzerne County officials wouldn't get into specifics about why the band was dropped, Weiner said, but he indicated it was because of the group's public stance against President Donald Trump

"The organizers feel that my show is too controversial and is going to alienate people and be too polarizing, so they canceled the show," Weiner said in an Instagram post on Monday. "I think it's a cowardly choice. I think they made the wrong decision. It's a missed opportunity actually to demonstrate that we can actually do free public events where we bring people together."

Luzerne County officials did not immediately return a request for comment about the decision. However, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo told the Citizens' Voice in Wilkes-Barre that "our goal is to have a place where we can enjoy music, food, promote our community, have fun, be safe and free of politics and propaganda." 

In May, Low Cut Connie released a track titled "Livin in the USA," as a protest against the Trump administration. The song, which Weiner said was inspired by a recent cross-country tour, features lyrics about the fear immigrant families are facing over mass deportations. In February, the band withdrew from a planned show at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., after Trump fired a number of the venue's board members and appointed new ones who elected him as chairman. 

Weiner said he often speaks about diversity on stage and plans to continue to do so going forward. He encouraged fans in Eastern Pennsylvania to come to the band's Concert Under the Stars performance in King of Prussia on Aug. 1 in lieu of the Wilkes-Barre show being canceled.

michaela@phillyvoice.com

