March 13, 2024

U.S. Marshals name fourth suspect sought in Northeast Philly bus stop shooting, offer $5,000 reward

Asir Boone, 17, 'missed a deadline' to turn himself in to authorities on Wednesday, U.S. Marshals say.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Asir Boone, 17, is the fourth person wanted for the March 6 shooting that injured 8 teens who were boarding a SEPTA bus at the corner of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues in the Burholme neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities have named the fourth person wanted for last week's shooting that injured 8 Northeast High School students at a bus stop in Burholme.

Asir Boone, 17, is sought on charges of attempted murder and related offenses, the U.S. Marshal's Service in Philadelphia said Wednesday afternoon. An arrest warrant was issued for him Tuesday, and the federal agents are asking for the public's help locating him.

The Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Boone's arrest. On March 6, eight teens were shot as they were about to board a SEPTA bus at a stop near Five Points intersection, at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues. Three other suspects have been arrested already: Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs, both 18, and Jermahd Carter.

Marshals have been in contact with Boone's family and urged him to surrender. "A deadline has come and gone for Asir Boone to turn himself in," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said.

Philadelphia police investigating the Burholme shooting have focused their attention on finding four main suspects since hours after the shooting occurred, though there could be other arrests in the case. Three of those suspects are allegedly the shooters who fired more than 30 bullets and injured the teens. The fourth is believed to have been the driver of a dark blue Hyundai that the suspects used to flee the scene and later abandoned, police said.

Boone is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, Marshals said. His last known address is in Germantown, and he's known to frequent Olney, according to investigators.

Clark said anyone aiding Boone as he evades police will face prosecution.

Tucker, Buggs and Carter are each charged with attempted murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, weapons offenses and other crimes. Additionally, Tucker is charged with receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, stemming from evidence police said they recovered from inside the Hyundai used as the getaway car. All three remain in jail having not posted bail.

Police said they have recovered one weapon and connected it to the shooting scene: a 40-caliber Glock 22 handgun with an extended magazine and a "switch" that turned the weapon into a fully automatic firearm that allegedly belonged to Buggs.

Authorities are still determining whether the shooting in Burholme is linked to another shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz on March 4 that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured four others.

Police said anyone with information on Boone's whereabouts can call the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia tip line at (866) 865-8477.

