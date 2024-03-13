Man dies after being shot and left on Brewerytown sidewalk, police say

Philly police are investigating the shooting and killing of a 40-year-old man in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers responded to a report of a shooting near 30th and Jefferson Streets, police say. The officers initially did not find anything at the scene but were soon flagged a couple of blocks away.

Arriving at the 2900 block of West Oxford Street, they found a 40-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, shot in the head. Police say they found three shell casings three feet away.

The man, who authorities have not identified at this time, was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:18 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that the spent shell casings found indicate that the shooter or shooters were in close proximity to the victim when firing shots, per CBS Philadelphia.

Philly police did not immediately respond to a request for comment and have not indicated if there are any known motives or descriptions of any suspects at this time.

Statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department show that there have been 58 recorded homicides in the city year-to-date as of Wednesday. By comparison, homicides are down by 31% this year so far, with police recording 84 homicides in 2023 by this time of the year.