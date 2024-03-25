More News:

March 25, 2024

Aramark workers at Wells Fargo Center could strike for higher wages, benefits

Food service employees authorize the move if negotiations stall, though the company says it has contingency plans at the venue.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Jobs Unions
082524_Wells_Fargo_strike.max-800x600.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Aramark workers at Wells Fargo Center say that they're working full-time hours across all three Philly venues but are not receiving full-time benefits because of the company's contract structure.

Aramark workers at the Wells Fargo Center have authorized a strike if negotiations fall through. 

Food service workers voted this weekend, with 92% in favor of having the option to strike if they can't come to a contract agreement. Workers are seeking a single deal between all three stadiums and a switch to full-time roles with health care and family-sustaining wages. Workers are represented by the Unite Here Local 274 union. 

Tiffani Davis, head cashier at Wells Fargo Center, said that even though prices for fans are higher than ever at the stadium, it's "glitter not gold" and workers are seeing very little of that money.

"All this money that you're paying, we're only getting a portion, we're getting a little piece of it," Davis said. "It ain't even a piece, it's a crumb." 

In the event of a strike, Aramark said it has contingency plans so services for fans will not be interrupted. Workers and Aramark are scheduled to meet Tuesday for the next bargaining session. 

Aramark workers are the people behind food service and hospitality at the stadium, providing many popular treats during games at Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field. But Aramark has a separate contract with each venue, even though employees typically split time between all three. As a result, even though they're working full time, workers don't receive full-time benefits and health care. 

Since the pandemic, Davis said many of them have been working almost every day to make ends meet and take care of their families. 

"This has been going on for a long time where we've been wanting this," Davis said. "To feel the momentum and the spirit of my coworkers  I'm very proud of my coworkers." 

Workers also have different rules and wages for each stadium, even though it's the same employer and responsibilities are similar, they say. As part of this negotiation, they want the same language in each contract, so all workers receive the same pay rates and benefits at each venue. 

Since each venue has a different contract, only the Wells Fargo Center would be impacted by this strike. However, Aramark is in negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement with workers at Lincoln Financial and Citizens Bank Park, and a strike authorization is possible at those locations as well, workers confirmed. 

According to Unite Here Local 274, Aramark, which is headquartered in Philadelphia but serves food around the country, reported $18 billion in revenue in 2023. 

"We have had several meetings with the bargaining committee in an effort to reach a new agreement, and we intend to keep working toward a settlement that works for everyone," Chris Collom, Aramark vice president of corporate communications, said in a statement. 

