More News:

March 25, 2024

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy ends her campaign for U.S. Senate

The move leaves U.S. Rep. Andy Kim as the favorite to win the Democratic nomination for the seat held by Robert Menendez, who is facing federal corruption charges.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Campaigns
Tammy Murphy Senate THOMAS P. COSTELLO/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tammy Murphy, shown above at her husband Phil's gubernatorial inauguration in 2022, has ended her campaign for U.S. Senate, saying she 'cannot in good conscience' continue using resources against a fellow Democrat.

Tammy Murphy will no longer appear on New Jersey's Democratic primary ballot for U.S. Senate after suspending her campaign Sunday. 

Murphy, who is married to Gov. Phil Murphy, announced the end of her campaign in a video posted to social media. She was running against U.S. House Rep. Andy Kim and several others for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat currently held by Robert Menendez, who faces federal corruption charges

"I have been genuine and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign, which I am not willing to do," Murphy said in the 3-minute-long video. 

"I cannot in good conscience waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat," she added. 

Menendez has said he won't run in the Democratic primary, but he hasn't ruled out running as an independent if he's exonerated. His trial is scheduled for May 6. 

The other candidates for the nomination are Lawrence Hamm, a Newark school board member, Patricia Campos-Medina, a former national legislative director for the AFL-CIO, and newcomer Patrick Merrill, who is touting his working class roots.

Murphy, who has never held an elected office, launched her campaign in mid-November. She pledged to protect abortion access, reduce gun violence and address climate change. She was endorsed by four of the state's Congressional representatives, a few mayors and a several of state, county and local leaders in Monmouth County, according to her campaign website. 

She began her campaign in the wake of the Mendendez's bribery case. Menendez and his wife, who were charged in September, are accused of taking bribes from the Egyptian and Qatari governments. They each have pleaded not guilty. New Jersey businessman Jose Uribe, who also was involved in the alleged corruption scheme, has pled guilty and is cooperating with investigators.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Campaigns New Jersey Elections Andy Kim 2024 Election Robert Menendez Tammy Murphy

Videos

Featured

Limited - Student Drinking Milk at Philadelphia School

Nurturing the next generation: A collective pursuit of nutrition equity
Limited - Parx Casino - Prime Rib Night

Prime Rib Night: Every Wednesday at Liberty Bell Gastropub & Beer Garden

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Crews searching for child who fell into Chester Creek
chester creek flood missing child

Sponsored

Careers with the City of Philadelphia
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Healthy Eating

Drinking apple cider vinegar daily may be linked with weight loss, study finds
apple cider vinegar weight loss

Celebrities

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in talks to star in Pharrell Williams musical
Da'Vine Joy Randolph Pharrell Williams musical movie

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Entertainment

Attic Brewing to host wrestling event ahead of WrestleMania 40
Attic Brewing wrestling party

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved