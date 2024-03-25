New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy ends her campaign for U.S. Senate

Tammy Murphy will no longer appear on New Jersey's Democratic primary ballot for U.S. Senate after suspending her campaign Sunday.

Murphy, who is married to Gov. Phil Murphy, announced the end of her campaign in a video posted to social media. She was running against U.S. House Rep. Andy Kim and several others for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat currently held by Robert Menendez, who faces federal corruption charges.

"I have been genuine and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign, which I am not willing to do," Murphy said in the 3-minute-long video.