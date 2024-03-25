New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy ends her campaign for U.S. Senate

March 25, 2024
Tammy Murphy will no longer appear on New Jersey's Democratic primary ballot for U.S. Senate after suspending her campaign Sunday.
Murphy, who is married to Gov. Phil Murphy, announced the end of her campaign in a video posted to social media. She was running against U.S. House Rep. Andy Kim and several others for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat currently held by Robert Menendez, who faces federal corruption charges.
"I have been genuine and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign, which I am not willing to do," Murphy said in the 3-minute-long video.
"I cannot in good conscience waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat," she added.
Menendez has said he won't run in the Democratic primary, but he hasn't ruled out running as an independent if he's exonerated. His trial is scheduled for May 6.
The other candidates for the nomination are Lawrence Hamm, a Newark school board member, Patricia Campos-Medina, a former national legislative director for the AFL-CIO, and newcomer Patrick Merrill, who is touting his working class roots.
A Message from Tammy pic.twitter.com/dfl7kPUUej— Tammy Murphy (@TammyMurphyNJ) March 24, 2024
Murphy, who has never held an elected office, launched her campaign in mid-November. She pledged to protect abortion access, reduce gun violence and address climate change. She was endorsed by four of the state's Congressional representatives, a few mayors and a several of state, county and local leaders in Monmouth County, according to her campaign website.
She began her campaign in the wake of the Mendendez's bribery case. Menendez and his wife, who were charged in September, are accused of taking bribes from the Egyptian and Qatari governments. They each have pleaded not guilty. New Jersey businessman Jose Uribe, who also was involved in the alleged corruption scheme, has pled guilty and is cooperating with investigators.