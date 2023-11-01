Tammy Murphy, New Jersey's first lady, the latest to consider challenging indicted Sen. Bob Menendez

Tammy Murphy reportedly is gearing up for a U.S. Senate run next year to challenge longtime Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez, who was indicted on federal corruption charges this fall.

The New Jersey first lady, 58, has been a visible figure in her husband Phil's administration, now in its second term. Murphy is putting together a campaign team and building support with state and national Democratic leaders, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Murphy has never held elected office and would become the first woman to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate if she were to win next year. She'd also become the first spouse of a governor to be elected to the Senate.

Although Murphy regularly voted as a Republican until 2014, she would run as a Democrat next year. New Jersey hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972. Menendez has held his seat since 2006 and Cory Booker has occupied the state's second seat since 2013.

Murphy is among a handful of candidates who have begun to emerge as possible challengers to Menendez, who has lost support among Democratic leaders since his indictment. Menendez and his wife are charged with accepting bribes in exchange for political favors, and secretly aiding the Egyptian government. He has pleaded not guilty, refused to resign and plans to run in 2024.

The day after Menendez was charged, three-term U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who represents parts of south and central New Jersey, announced his intention to run in 2024.

"I feel compelled to run against him. Not something I expected to do, but NJ deserves better," Kim wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our integrity."

Kim , who was easily reelected last year, gained a national profile after the Jan. 6 insurrection, when he was photographed cleaning up debris and trash left behind by rioters at the U.S. Capitol. He currently serves on the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees.

Kim is among seven Democrats that have filed to challenge Menendez next year, though only he and Roselle Park Mayor Joe Signorello have raised more than $100,000 in campaign funds, according to the Federal Election Commission.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, a longtime Congressman in South Jersey's First District, will "consider whether a Senate run is the right decision for him," the New York Times reported. A spokesperson for Norcross did not immediately respond when contacted Wednesday afternoon.

The Republican side has three declared candidates: Daniel Cruz, a former member of the Andover Township Board of Education, Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner, and attorney Gregg Mele, who ran for governor against Phil Murphy as a Libertarian in 2021. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who serves the 2nd District in South Jersey, has expressed possible interest in running. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, now campaigning for president, has ruled out a Senate run.

Tammy Murphy has been a vocal advocate for reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in New Jersey and gained campaign experience during her husband's gubernatorial elections. She also has been an outspoken proponent of increasing climate change education in New Jersey schools and recently was appointed to the board of former Vice President Al Gore's Climate Reality Project.

In her professional life, Murphy worked briefly as an analyst for Goldman Sachs and has served on multiple nonprofit boards. She and Phil Murphy have four children.

In August, a Monmouth University poll found 8 in 10 Democrats held a favorable view of Phil Murphy and 50% of New Jersey residents surveyed approved of the job he's doing.