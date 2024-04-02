More News:

April 02, 2024

Collingswood teen charged with manslaughter for allegedly throwing fatal punch

Oron 'Carl' Beebe, 46, of Mount Ephraim, died eight days after he was hospitalized with a head injury from the March 23 incident.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Collingswood Teen Punch Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Oron "Carl" Beebe, 46, of Mount Ephraim, New Jersey, died on March 31 from head injuries he suffered after he was allegedly punched by a teenager in a parking lot on March 23, Camden County prosecutors said. The teen is charged with manslaughter.

A 16-year-old in Camden County will face upgraded charges of manslaughter after he allegedly punched a man in the head, causing him to strike his head on the ground and suffer injuries that claimed his life eight days later, prosecutors said.

On March 23, Mount Ephraim police responded to the parking lot of a business at 20 West Kings Highway for a report of a man who was unconscious, investigators said. The man, identified as Oron "Carl" Beebe, 46, was taken to Cooper University Hospital with an apparent head injury.

Authorities learned that Beebe had been punched and struck his head on the ground when he fell, prosecutors said. The suspect, a teen from Collingswood who was not identified, was taken into custody two days later by U.S. Marshals in Cherry Hill.

Authorities did not say what led up to the altercation.

The teen initially was charged with aggravated assault, but a second-degree manslaughter charge was later added after Beebe died Sunday. He's being held at the Camden County Youth Detention Center.

On a GoFundMe page, Beebe's family members described what happened as "a senseless act of violence by a random teenager." Beebe was a UPS driver and father of two boys, the family said. The crowdfunding campaign had raised more than $22,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Police said anyone with information about the case can call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-580-2223 or the Mount Ephraim Police Department at 856-931-2225.

