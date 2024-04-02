More Culture:

April 02, 2024

Steve's Prince of Steaks to open Wildwood location in April

The cheesesteak shop's first spot in New Jersey will be illuminated by neon signage. Its first day serving customers will be April 20.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cheesesteaks
Steves Steaks Instagram @steves.prince.of.steaks.ww/Instagram

Steve's Prince of Steaks will open in Wildwood at 2701 New Jersey Ave. on April 20.

Steve's Prince of Steaks will open its doors in Wildwood on April 20, building on its food truck presence at events in the Jersey Shore town.

Plans for the new cheesesteak shop at 2701 New Jersey Ave. were announced last year in the space formerly occupied by Classic Sandwiches at the intersection with Juniper Avenue.

MORE: Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan movie plans to film in Cape May next month

Over the weekend, the Philly-based business announced the opening date on Instagram with a photo of the storefront and its neon signage.

The Wildwood shop will be the first Steve's Steaks in New Jersey and the fourth overall. In addition to the two locations in Northeast Philly, Steve's also has a shop in Langhorne, Bucks County. A fourth location once operated on 16th Street in Center City, between Sansom and Chestnut streets, but closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve's Prince of Steaks was founded in 1980 by Steven Iliescu, who opened the original location at the corner of Bustleton Avenue and St. Vincent Street. The shop is known for its allegiance to using American cheese — specifically cheese whiz — instead of provolone on its cheesesteaks.

Was there some strategy behind opening in Wildwood on national pot-smoking day? It might not be a bad idea to plan a visit at night, grab a bite and admire the shiny lights.

