Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Events:

April 02, 2024

America's oldest drive-in movie theater to celebrate its 90th anniversary

Shankweiler's Drive-In, in Orefield, will mark its milestone birthday with antique cars and a throwback to its original setup.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Anniversaries
Shankweilers anniversary.png Courtesy/Shankweiler's

Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield will mark its 90th anniversary with a community event on April 13.

When Wilson Shankweiler first set up a drive-in behind his restaurant and inn in 1934, it was nothing more than a "bedsheet hung between two poles."

Now, Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield is the oldest drive-in movie theater in the country and it's celebrating its 90th birthday this month. Owners Matt McClanahan and Lauren McChesney are marking the occasion with a birthday event for the community on Saturday, April 13. 

To celebrate, Shankweiler's will be reenacting its early days, including recreating the original drive-in setup and bringing in antique cars from Allentown's NB Center for American Automotive Heritage. The event will also include photo ops, face painting, magic from Mark Mysterrio and themed cocktails from County Seat Spirits. Attendees can nab special glasses that look like the theater's road sign. 

"That's really the big thing that we're doing, that throwback to the original setup and homage to our founders' vision," McClanahan said. 

Shankweiler's will be showing a double feature, one of which will be "Godzilla vs. Kong." The other will be a classic film, McClanahan said, but he's keeping it under wraps until plans are finalized. The event starts at 5 p.m. and the first movie starts around 8 p.m. 

Shankweiler's opened as the second drive-in in the country. The first drive-in opened in Camden in 1933 but closed not too long after, making Shankweiler's the oldest continuously operating drive-in in the county, according to the owners.  

After running a mobile movie theater called Moving Picture Cinema, McClanahan and McChesney purchased the theater in 2022 to become its fourth owners and they made it a year-round option for locals. Since they've taken over, McClanahan said a lot of their work has been trying to give the theater new life with event programming and local vendors. 

But it's also been a lot of tracking down the original stories of the theater and what it has meant to the community.  

"We have a limited amount of information to go on, so we're doing our best to piece everything together," McClanahan said. "There's been a lot of discovery and peeling back the myth behind this place, because it's all passed down stories."

Shankweiler's 90th Anniversary 

Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. 
Tickets $8-$12
Shankweiler's Drive-in Theatre
4540 Shankweiler Rd., Orefield, PA
MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Anniversaries Lehigh Valley History Movie Theaters

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Green

Harford County, Maryland: Your new favorite road trip
Limited - Johnston County - Sodo Sopa Hog Cakes

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly's street-sweeping program expands for 2024
Street Sweeping Philly

Sponsored

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Adult Health

Lack of sleep could increase risk of high blood pressure, study says
sleep high blood pressure

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts unveils new solar eclipse doughnut
Solar eclipse Federal Donuts

Phillies

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week
Phillies-City-Connect-Date

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to host day camps for kids in April
museum of the american revolution day camps

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved