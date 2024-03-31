Museum of the American Revolution to host day camps for kids in April

This April, the Museum of the American Revolution is launching a new day camp for children.

The history museum will host History Explorer Day Camps geared toward kids ages 7-11 on Wednesday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 23. The camps coincide with days that the Philadelphia School District and Archdiocese of Philadelphia are closed.

The two day camps will have different themes. On Wednesday, April 10, students will engage in a live action role-play game called "Revolution, the Game." Museum educators will guide kids in making their own character — which could be a Continental soldier, British solder or spy — and using maps, replica objects and images from museum exhibits to engage in missions and puzzles.

The day camp on April 23 will be "Plants, Fabrics, and Dyes, Oh My!" themed. Students will learn how Revolutionary-era garments got their colors from dyes made with fruits and vegetables during hands-on activities. Participants will test various 18th-century plant dyes and keep track of their findings using journals. At the end of the day, students can choose their favorite dye and use it to color their own History Explorer shirt.

Each event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The History Explorer Day Camps cost $85 per student, per day, and tickets for April 10 and April 23 can be purchased now. Policies and procedures regarding drop-off/pick-up, lunches, snacks and recommended clothing can be found online.

