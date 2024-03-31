More Events:

March 31, 2024

Museum of the American Revolution to host day camps for kids in April

The museum's new History Explorer Day Camps will be held Wednesday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 23, coinciding with days the Philadelphia School District is closed.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Museums
museum of the american revolution day camps Provided Image/Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting its new History Explorer Day Camps for kids on Wednesday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 23.

This April, the Museum of the American Revolution is launching a new day camp for children.

The history museum will host History Explorer Day Camps geared toward kids ages 7-11 on Wednesday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 23. The camps coincide with days that the Philadelphia School District and Archdiocese of Philadelphia are closed.

MORE: Exhibit at Fabric Workshop and Museum turns caring for others into a game

The two day camps will have different themes. On Wednesday, April 10, students will engage in a live action role-play game called "Revolution, the Game." Museum educators will guide kids in making their own character — which could be a Continental soldier, British solder or spy — and using maps, replica objects and images from museum exhibits to engage in missions and puzzles.

The day camp on April 23 will be "Plants, Fabrics, and Dyes, Oh My!" themed. Students will learn how Revolutionary-era garments got their colors from dyes made with fruits and vegetables during hands-on activities. Participants will test various 18th-century plant dyes and keep track of their findings using journals. At the end of the day, students can choose their favorite dye and use it to color their own History Explorer shirt. 

Each event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The History Explorer Day Camps cost $85 per student, per day, and tickets for April 10 and April 23 can be purchased now. Policies and procedures regarding drop-off/pick-up, lunches, snacks and recommended clothing can be found online.

History Explorer Day Camps

Wednesday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $85
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

