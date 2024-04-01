More Events:

April 01, 2024

Fox Chase Farm invites families to Sheep Shearing Day

The long-running springtime event, which falls on April 27, also includes blacksmith demos, candle dipping and hayrides.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Animals
Sheep shearing Fox Chase Farm @ExplorePEC/Facebook

Shaggy sheep, like the one pictured above, will get sheared at Fox Chase Farm on April 27. The School District of Philadelphia campus is only open to the public for this and other special events.

A human's haircut? Boring, expensive, uninspired. But a sheep's haircut? Now that's an event for an audience.

On Saturday, April 27, Fox Chase Farm will once again open its gates for Sheep Shearing Day. The barnyard bonanza brings locals to the 112-acre working and educational farm to see staffers give the sheep a spring coat and spin their wool into yarn. It's an extra special opportunity, since Sheep Shearing Day is one of the few times a year that the site, which is managed by the School District of Philadelphia, is open to the public.

MORE: Museum of the American Revolution to host day camps for kids in April

After the shearing ends, visitors can participate in one of many planned activities. Pick up a new skill at the woodworking, blacksmith and candle-dipping demos or take a hayride around the Northeast Philly property. Local nature enthusiasts including Philadelphia Backyard Chickens and Joe the Beekeeper will also be in attendance to teach the group. Attendees are likely to encounter even more livestock as they wander the farm, which is also home to cows, pigs, bunnies and goats. 

Food will be available from the Innovative Catering Concepts food truck, and visitors can also purchase apple butter, tea and honey to take home. Sheep Shearing Day is a cash-only event that will take place entirely outdoors, no matter the weather, from noon-4 p.m. Entry is $5 per person.

Sheep Shearing Day

Saturday, April 27 | 12-4 p.m.
Fox Chase Farm
8500 Pine Rd., Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Animals Philadelphia Woodworking Hayride Pennypack Park Sheep Fox Chase Farm Farms Crafts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Johnston County - Redneck BBQ Lab Burnt Ends

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Demonstrations

More than 50 arrests made after demonstration shuts down portion of I-676, police say
interstate 676 traffic protest

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Illness

Overdosing on chemo: A common gene test could save hundreds of lives each year
Chemotherapy Gene Tests

TV

Rob McElhenney's 'Welcome to Wrexham' is returning to FX this May
Rob McElhenney Welcome to Wrexham season 3

Phillies

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week
Phillies-City-Connect-Date

Pop Culture

Show your love for 'The Sopranos' in this poetry reading and potluck
Sopranos potluck poetry reading

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved