Mayfair pizza shop owner helps catch robber who shot his wife, daughter

A Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop owner helped to capture the armed robber who shot his wife and daughter Wednesday night, police said.

The robber entered Mayfair Pizza shortly before 9 p.m. and demanded money before firing at least three shots, NBC10 reported.

A 65-year-old woman was shot once in the stomach and her 34-year-old daughter was shot once in the shoulder, investigators said. Both are employees of Mayfair Pizza, on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue.

With the help of bystanders, the pizza shop owner reportedly jumped into action to hold down the robber until police arrived.

"The owner, who's the husband and father of these females that were shot, actually struggled with our 19-year-old perpetrator," Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. "And other employees, and one or two other customers, actually helped subdue the 19-year-old shooter until police arrived on location."

Police arrested the man and recovered the weapon, investigators said.

The pizza shop owner's wife and daughter were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment. Police said they were in stable condition.

Police did not release the name of the robber. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS.