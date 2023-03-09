More News:

March 09, 2023

Mayfair pizza shop owner helps catch robber who shot his wife, daughter

Several employees and customers also assisted in the shooter's capture, investigators said

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
mayfair pizza northeast philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The owner of Mayfair Pizza in Northeast Philadelphia helped capture the armed robber who shot his wife and daughter Wednesday night, police say.

A Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop owner helped to capture the armed robber who shot his wife and daughter Wednesday night, police said.

The robber entered Mayfair Pizza shortly before 9 p.m. and demanded money before firing at least three shots, NBC10 reported.

MORE: Man, woman plead guilty in deadly Pat's King of Steaks shooting

A 65-year-old woman was shot once in the stomach and her 34-year-old daughter was shot once in the shoulder, investigators said. Both are employees of Mayfair Pizza, on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue.

With the help of bystanders, the pizza shop owner reportedly jumped into action to hold down the robber until police arrived.

"The owner, who's the husband and father of these females that were shot, actually struggled with our 19-year-old perpetrator," Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. "And other employees, and one or two other customers, actually helped subdue the 19-year-old shooter until police arrived on location."

Police arrested the man and recovered the weapon, investigators said.

The pizza shop owner's wife and daughter were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment. Police said they were in stable condition.

Police did not release the name of the robber. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Mayfair Northeast Philadelphia Pizza

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Infrastructure

Philly to explore capping Vine Street Expressway with intent of making Chinatown whole again
Chinatown Vine Street Expressway

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Health News

Eyedrop brands recalled due to possible contamination issues
Eyedrop recall

Phillies

Phillies 2023 preview: Trea Turner is the missing piece
Phillies-Trea-Turner-Spring-Training-2023

Food & Drink

Where to get delicious deals on pies for Pi Day in Philadelphia
pie pi day

Entertainment

Philly Theatre Week returns with over 50 performances, pay-what-you-can tickets
philly theatre week 2023 bristol riverside

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved