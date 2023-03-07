More News:

March 07, 2023

Man, woman plead guilty in deadly Pat's King of Steaks shooting

A fight over parking at the South Philly steak shop in July 2021 ended with the killing of 22-year-old David Padro, of Camden

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Shootings
Pat's King of Steaks Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Paul Burkert, 37, of Reading, and Jamie Frick, 38, of Newmanstown, both pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of David Padro at Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia in July 2021. They will be sentenced in June.

Two people pleaded guilty Monday for the deadly shooting of a Camden man outside Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia, where a parking dispute turned violent two summers ago.

Paul Burkert, 37, of Reading, Berks County, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for shooting 22-year-old David Padro after midnight on July 22, 2021. Burkert also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. His girlfriend, Jamie Frick, 38, of Newmanstown, Lebanon County, pleaded guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment for her role in the fight that led to the shooting. 

Padro was shot around 12:45 a.m. after he and Burkert had gotten into an argument about their cars while they waited in line at the famed cheesesteak shop at Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue. Their disagreement escalated when Padro charged at Burkert, and a portion of the fist fight was captured on video from inside the shop.

When Padro put Burkert in a headlock, Frick intervened and struck Padro in the head, enabling Burkert to break free, police said. Burkert then shot Padro in the chest.

After the shooting, Burkert and Frick fled the scene in a van and later arranged with police to turn themselves in near Independence Mall.

Burkert's attorney, Chuck Peruto, had argued that Burkert fired at Padro in self-defense because he had been beaten bloody during the initial fight. After the shooting, Burkert fled the scene with Frick out of fear that Padro's friends would harm him, Peruto said.

Burkert is not permitted to own a firearm due to a previous drug conviction. Burkert had been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty to the less-serious manslaughter charge in exchange for not taking the case to trial.

The shooting was one of two deadly episodes outside Pat's King of Steaks in the summer of 2021. Less than two months after Padro was killed, a 28-year-old man died of injuries from a brawl outside the cheesesteak shop. Pat's King of Steaks owner Frank Olivieri defended his business against accusations that it had become a public menace, calling the outbreak of violence a symptom of lawlessness in Philadelphia and inadequate police presence in city neighborhoods.

Burkert and Frick are scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Shootings South Philly Police Homicides Pat's King of Steaks Crime Manslaughter Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his first budget address today. Here’s what to expect
PA Budget Shapiro

Sponsored

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Adult Health

Face blindness can be an isolating and embarrassing condition – and it's more prevalent than once believed
Face blindness

Phillies

Phillies 2023 preview: Is this Rhys Hoskins' swan song at first?
Rhys-Hoskins-Phillies-Spring-Training-2023-MLB.jpg

Movies

'Creed III' sets box office record for a sports movie
Creed III Opening Weekend

Entertainment

Philly Theatre Week returns with over 50 performances, pay-what-you-can tickets
philly theatre week 2023 bristol riverside

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved