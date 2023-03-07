More News:

March 07, 2023

Eight people wanted for beating woman unconscious in Center City, police say

The Feb. 23 assault happened near 15th and Chestnut streets. Investigators are working to identify those involved

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Beating Suspects Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Eight people are sought by Philadelphia police for the beating of a woman in Center City. Authorities released video of the attack and photos of the people police are seeking to identify. The assault happened around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the intersection of 15th and Chestnut streets.

Philadelphia police are looking for eight people who investigators say were caught on video last month beating a woman on a street corner in Center City. On Tuesday, authorities released video of the attack and images, captured by security cameras in the area, of the people police are seeking to identify.

The assault happened around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the intersection of 15th and Chestnut streets. According to police, several people ambushed a 33-year-old woman and knocked her to the ground. The suspects then punched and stomped the woman until she was unconscious, authorities said.

The woman was treated for injuries to her head, face and body at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Police did not provide any details about what may have prompted the attack.  

On Tuesday, police released a video showing a portion of the assault and still images of the eight suspects wanted in the investigation. (The video is age-restricted and can only be watched on YouTube.)

Anyone with information can contact Central Detectives at (215) 686-3093. Tips can also be submitted by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS (8477) or by using the Philadelphia Police Department's online tip form. All information can be provided anonymously.

