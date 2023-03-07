Delaware cop fatally shot man during drug investigation outside 7-Eleven in Wilmington, police say

After the shooting, the man and woman were taken to Christiana Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. outside of the 7-Eleven at Maryland and West Champlain avenues, police said on Facebook. They did not state whether two people shot – a man and a woman – were armed. No police officers were injured.

A Delaware cop shot two people, killing a man, while conducting a drug investigation Monday night in Wilmington, New Castle County Police said.

The officer who shot the man and woman has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The New Castle County Criminal Investigations Unit, Delaware Department of Justice-Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are investigating the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Lt. Justin Breslin of the Criminal Investigation Unit at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov. Information also can be submitted to the police department's non-emergency phone number at (302) 573-2800.

