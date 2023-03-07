More News:

March 07, 2023

Delaware cop fatally shot man during drug investigation outside 7-Eleven in Wilmington, police say

The shooting also left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
A Delaware cop fatally shot a man and injured a woman while conducting a drug investigation outside of a 7-Eleven in Wilmington on Monday night, New Castle Police say.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. outside of the 7-Eleven at Maryland and West Champlain avenues, police said on Facebook. They did not state whether two people shot – a man and a woman – were armed. No police officers were injured. 

After the shooting, the man and woman were taken to Christiana Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The officer who shot the man and woman has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The  New Castle County Criminal Investigations Unit, Delaware Department of Justice-Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are investigating the shooting. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Lt. Justin Breslin of the Criminal Investigation Unit at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov. Information also can be submitted to the police department's non-emergency phone number at (302) 573-2800. 

