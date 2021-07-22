Man shot, killed while waiting in line at Pat's King of Steaks

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning after getting into a fight with another customer while waiting in line at Pat's King of Steaks in South Philly.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. Thursday at the popular cheesesteak spot along East Passyunk Avenue, police said.

The gunman and victim got into an argument while waiting in line for food at Ninth and Wharton streets and started fighting, according to police. About six or seven customers were in line when the fighting began.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the torso and possibly in the back, police said. The shooter then got into a van with a female driver and fled the scene, according to eyewitnesses.

Police who responded to the scene found the victim bleeding on the ground of the sidewalk area near where picnic tables are set up for customers. The man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he died shortly thereafter. The victim's identity has yet to be released, according to 6ABC.

Police said that witnesses were able to provide a description of the shooter, as well as the model and license number of the vehicle. The shooter was described as having red hair and wearing an Eagles jersey, according to NBC10.



A man matching the description of the shooter turned himself in later Thursday morning at Fifth and Market streets, police said. The suspect taken in custody has not been charged yet, according to FOX29.

Police are now working to track down the female driver. Video surveillance cameras from surrounding businesses are expected to be helpful with identifying the woman, police said.

Thursday morning's shooting forced the 24-hour eatery to close down for several hours as police investigated the scene.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, police said.

Thursday morning's shooting at Pat's comes just a week after a 23-year-old man was shot outside Chickie's & Pete's in Northeast Philly following an argument inside the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.