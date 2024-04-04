Stadium workers gain City Council support as strike with Aramark looms

As the fight continues between Aramark and their workers at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia City Council members stepped in Thursday to show support for the food service employees.

At a briefing outside City Hall, councilmembers backed union workers who last month authorized a strike if negotiations stall. Many Aramark employees who run concessions work year-round at all three South Philly venues —Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field — but aren't considered full-time employees as their hours are counted by each individual venue. Workers are being represented by the Unite Here Local 274 union.

Aramark employees at the Wells Fargo Center are seeking higher wages, health care and other full-time benefits, in addition to a single deal between all three venues. A union representative said stadium workers are supported by councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, Mark Squilla, Kendra Brooks, Nicolas O'Rourke, Jim Harrity, Rue Landau, Jeffery Young and Nina Ahmad, as well as state Sen. Nikil Saval (D-District 1), though not all of them were present at the briefing.

Johnson said he plans to reach out to all of the stadium owners to say that this is a priority for councilmembers.

"We are the number one big city when it comes to poverty," Johnson said. "Not only here in the city of Philadelphia, but throughout the country, the only way we're going to erase that stigma is making sure the workers that you see behind us receive high-quality wages and making sure they have high-quality health care."

Speakers at Thursday's event continued making strike threats, chanting "if we don't get it, shut it down" and noting upcoming events like WrestleMania and the NBA playoffs.

"We're so thankful to you for your support, we will be needing it when we strike," Unite Here Local 274 President Rosslyn Wuchinich said. "We were in negotiation still very early this morning, and we are nowhere near a deal."

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice Rosslyn Wuchinich, president of Unite Here Local 274, speaks at a rally for stadium workers Thursday.

Last month, workers voted 92% in favor of authorizing a strike if negotiations stall. Aramark has said it has contingency plans in the event of a strike but didn't share further details. Aramark is headquartered in Philadelphia and reported nearly $19 billion in revenue in 2023.



Workers said that the lowest paid employees make less than $15 per hour and lack benefits — even though some work year-round and more than 40 hours per week.

"In our line of work, every hour counts, that's why I firmly believe that all our hours should be calculated when it comes to insurance coverage," said Samantha Spector, a shop steward who works at all three stadiums. "As a single mom juggling responsibilities both at work and at home, having access to health care isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity."

Fred Motley, who works concessions at all three stadiums, has worked for Aramark for 10 years. He's also a caretaker for his son, who simultaneously suffered a stroke and aneurysm.

"I really don't want to decide between paying rent and paying for therapy for my son," Motley said. "It shouldn't be this way. With a company as large as Aramark, we shouldn't have to struggle to afford basic health care necessities. We need family-sustaining wage increases."