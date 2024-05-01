Separate shootings in Southwest Philly result in one death and three injuries, police say

On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia Police responded to two shootings that occurred in close proximity to each other in Southwest Philly.

At around 4:17 p.m., police arrived at the 7000 block of Wheeler Street near Elmwood Avenue after reports of a person with a gun. Authorities say they found a 34-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the stomach and wrist and a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the face.

Both individuals were transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead at 4:51 p.m. The man was last reported as being in critical condition.

Roughly an hour later, police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2600 block of 72nd Street near Passyunk Avenue, mere blocks away and less than half a mile south of the first shooting.

Police found a 24-year-old man in front of a pizza shop who had been shot in the right calf. Officials told 6ABC that an individual "got out of his vehicle and started shooting in the direction of the pizza restaurant across the street."

Authorities say that an injured second victim from the incident, a 41-year-old man, arrived at the police station. "That person stated they were driving on Passyunk Avenue when they were struck by something," said Inspector Michael Gormley, per 6ABC. "They believe it could be a fragmentation from the window or a bullet fragmentation."

Both men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or recovered any weapons.