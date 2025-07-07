Magic Gardens Studio to hold joint tour with art spaces of Dina and John Wind

Local artists are teaming up to show off their studios on the second Tuesday of the month this summer.

On July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9, Isaiah Zagar of Philadelphia's Magic Gardens will offer a 60-minute tour and 30-minute self-guided perusal of his 1002 Watkins St. space in South Philly. After that, attendees will be escorted to 1606 S. Eighth St., the site of the Dina Wind Art Foundation and John Wind Studio. Tours begin at 10 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

In 2007, Zagar and his wife purchased a two-story, 10,000-square-foot former auto shop at 10th and Watkins streets, and he created many of the tiles for his mosaics there. Now known as the Magic Gardens Studio, it features floor-to-ceiling mosaics made from plates, bottles and ceramics on both levels, the exterior and parts of a former car elevator. Throughout, visitors can also find sculptures that Zagar collaborated on with other artists, including 14 found-object chandeliers made by Warren Muller, a close friend of Zagar.

The Wind space, meanwhile, is in a 100-year-old firehouse stable and features more than 300 welded metal sculptures and paintings by abstract artist Dina Wind, who died in 2014. The other portion is a fine art and jewelry studio for her son, John Wind, who is also the president of the Dina Wind Art Foundation, which offers grants to artists. The rooftop deck, where some of the sculptures are housed, will also be open for the tour.

Tickets ($10 for Magic Gardens members and $30 for non-members) must be purchased in advance, and they go on sale one month before each tour date.

