More Events:

June 04, 2025

Atlantic City air show returns mid-July with new name and expanded lineup

Now called the Visit Atlantic City Soar and Shore Festival, the event features aerial performances along with fireworks, a car show and fishing competition.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Air Show
AC air show 2025 Doug Hood/USA TODAY NETWORK

Atlantic City's air show returns July 15-16 as the free Soar and Shore Festival featuring aerial performances packaged with days of fireworks, a car show and a fishing competition. This file photo from the 2023 Atlantic City Air Show shows the USAF Thunderbirds, who are not performing in 2025.

Following last year's sudden cancellation, the Atlantic City air show returns this summer on July 15-16 with a new name and a lineup that features fireworks and a car show in addition to the aerial performances.

For 2025, air show has rebranded as the Visit Atlantic City Soar and Shore Festival. In March, the city's tourism bureau announced it had partnered with Ohio-based Herb Gillen Airshows to hold its first Atlantic City show. 

MORE: Wawa Welcome America's final week features free museum days, concerts and a block party

Among the acts in the aerial lineup are aerobatics performers like the Musty Blues Parachute Team, an all-women team of skydivers; Nathan Hammond's Super Chipmunk, Warbird Thunder and Third Strike Wingwalking. Featured aircraft in the show include the World War II-era B-25 Mitchell Bomber, the F4F Wildcat and the UH-1H Huey helicopter with Smokey Bear.

The air show's practice day takes place Tuesday, July 15 and the show day is Wednesday, July 16. 

Additionally, between Monday, July 14, and Sunday, July 19, the Jimmy Johnson Atlantic City's "Quest for the Ring" fishing competition take place with millions of dollars in cash prizes on the line. And on Wednesday, July 16, Visit Atlantic City will hold its second annual car show at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from 2-5 p.m. Afterwards, the hall will hold a silent movie viewing party with organ accompaniment. 

The beachfront fireworks display will happen Wednesday at dusk. Then things get a little slick on Thursday, when ESPN's The Ocho broadcast its "Slippery Stairs" competition on the Missouri Avenue Beach from 12-2 p.m. 

Visit Atlantic City's Soar and Shore Festival replaces the abruptly canceled 2024 event that was nixed after a act withdrew and due to funding issues. 

Atlantic City Soar and Shore Festival

July 15-16 | Free 
12-2:30 p.m.
Atlantic City beaches
Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Air Show Atlantic City Aircraft Fireworks Cars Festivals

Videos

Featured

BeachGetaway_1200x800_A23027_NJT_55964 1_edit_2_Umbrella_Bucket.jpg

Escape to NJ's last minute vacations
Limited - 2024 Freedom Fest Fireworks

Celebrate the Fourth at Camden’s Freedom Festival with The Spinners and fireworks over the waterfront

Just In

Must Read

Development

Sixers, Comcast buy Market East building near scrapped arena site

sixers market east

Sponsored

July events in Cape May County

Limited - OC Night in Venice

Adult Health

Don't judge a person's personality based on their tattoos. Research shows you'll likely be wrong

Tattoo Personality Judgments

History

The nearly 90-year history of Philly city workers going on strike

DC 33 strike 1978

Festivals

The zoo's Summer Ale Festival returns July 19

Summer ale festival

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved