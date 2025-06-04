Atlantic City air show returns mid-July with new name and expanded lineup

Following last year's sudden cancellation, the Atlantic City air show returns this summer on July 15-16 with a new name and a lineup that features fireworks and a car show in addition to the aerial performances.

For 2025, air show has rebranded as the Visit Atlantic City Soar and Shore Festival. In March, the city's tourism bureau announced it had partnered with Ohio-based Herb Gillen Airshows to hold its first Atlantic City show.

Among the acts in the aerial lineup are aerobatics performers like the Musty Blues Parachute Team, an all-women team of skydivers; Nathan Hammond's Super Chipmunk, Warbird Thunder and Third Strike Wingwalking. Featured aircraft in the show include the World War II-era B-25 Mitchell Bomber, the F4F Wildcat and the UH-1H Huey helicopter with Smokey Bear. The air show's practice day takes place Tuesday, July 15 and the show day is Wednesday, July 16. Additionally, between Monday, July 14, and Sunday, July 19, the Jimmy Johnson Atlantic City's "Quest for the Ring" fishing competition take place with millions of dollars in cash prizes on the line. And on Wednesday, July 16, Visit Atlantic City will hold its second annual car show at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from 2-5 p.m. Afterwards, the hall will hold a silent movie viewing party with organ accompaniment. The beachfront fireworks display will happen Wednesday at dusk. Then things get a little slick on Thursday, when ESPN's The Ocho broadcast its "Slippery Stairs" competition on the Missouri Avenue Beach from 12-2 p.m. Visit Atlantic City's Soar and Shore Festival replaces the abruptly canceled 2024 event that was nixed after a act withdrew and due to funding issues. Atlantic City Soar and Shore Festival

July 15-16 | Free

12-2:30 p.m.

Atlantic City beaches