July 11, 2024

Atlantic City Airshow canceled due to funding, scheduling issues

The annual beachfront tradition faced hurdles during this year's planning, organizers say.

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Atlantic City Airshow canceled Joe Lamberti/Courier Post-USA TODAY Network

The 2024 Atlantic City Air Show has been canceled, organizers said. A flyby from the beachfront event in 2021 is shown in the photo above.

The 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow was abruptly canceled Wednesday after months of uncertainty about funding for the annual beachfront event, officials said.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber, Visit Atlantic City and the South Jersey Transportation Authority issued a joint statement about the decision, but it did not go into detail about why the event unraveled. The airshow, which has been a tradition for more than two decades, was scheduled to take place Tuesday, Aug. 13, and Wednesday, Aug. 14.

"We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2024 Visit Atlantic City Airshow due to a major act withdrawing from the Airshow," the organizers said. "This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may cause. We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported this event over the past number of years.”

In March, with doubts surrounding the 2024 airshow, the state stepped in to pledge $300,000 in funding from SJTA to make sure it returned this year.

But event producer David Schultz Airshows told the Courier-Post that funding was withdrawn because of a series of issues involving the event's performers. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, one of the nation's most popular demonstration squadrons, informed organizers that Atlantic City would not be on their schedule because they no longer do midweek shows.

Instead, organizers planned to bring in Polaris Dawn's Ghost Squadron to fly its jets as one of the show's main attractions. The group needed to complete a recertification that could not be finished in time for this year's show.

"However, we had about 40 other line items (acts) in the schedule planned for this year," Schultz told the Courier-Post. "But for some reason, the state and their stakeholders didn’t care about that. They just flat out told the Chamber of Commerce, ‘We’re not going to give you the money.'"

Last year's Atlantic City Airshow brought more than 485,000 people to the boardwalk and beach. The summer event, first held in 2003, has become one of the city's biggest attractions and economic drivers. It usually showcases military aviation with a variety of aerobatic performances and flybys.

Shultz said he anticipates the Atlantic City Airshow will return next year.

In a statement, SJTA Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty said the event's planners hope it will resume.

"While this cancellation is regrettable, we remain dedicated with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce and Visit Atlantic City to exploring future opportunities to bring this event back to the beach backdrop of Atlantic City," he said.

