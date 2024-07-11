New oyster bar from CookNSolo to open this fall in former firehouse in Olde Kensington

The team behind Zahav and Laser Wolf is bringing another Israeli restaurant to Philadelphia — but this one promises to be a little fishier.

Jaffa Bar, a new oyster spot, will open in Olde Kensington this fall. The restaurant will take over a former firehouse at 1625 N. Howard Street, bounded on either side by Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Turner Street. It is the latest venture from CookNSolo, chef Michael Solomonov and restauranteur Steve Cook's group.

The restaurant draws its name from the Israeli port city of Jaffa, known for its fish and citrus fruits. This will be reflected in the menu of seafood classics with Middle Eastern twists, like oysters in a passion fruit mignonette and scallops and merguez sausage in harissa. Patrons can also expect citrusy cocktails, including a take on the mall favorite Orange Julius using Jaffa oranges.

The 5,000-square-foot brick firehouse on 1625 N. Howard Street will be the new home of Jaffa Bar.



Meatier options include fried chicken thighs in an amba honey mustard and a burger with green chilies and spicy schug mayo.

Andrew Henshaw, the executive chef of Laser Wolf, is jumping ship to run Jaffa Bar with his current general manager Kailey Jenkins. Ryan Mulholland, another CookNSolo veteran who also managed Vernick Food & Drink, is a third partner in the new restaurant.

Jaffa Bar will seat 120 guests across its two stories, with bar seating on both floors. Reservations will be available through Resy when it opens in the coming months.

