More Health:

July 03, 2025

A couple that tried to get pregnant for 18 years finally conceived with the help of a new AI procedure

An artificial intelligence program developed at Columbia University is able to detect viable sperm in semen of infertile men.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Infertility
AI Infertility Conception Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A new AI program developed at Columbia University can detect viable sperm in the semen of men with a rare kind of infertility. It helped a couple conceive after 18 years of trying.

After 18 years of trying – and 15 rounds of in vitro fertilization – an American couple successfully conceived thanks to artificial intelligence.

AI previously has been used to assess which embryos are the healthiest to transfer during IVF and to test the quality of a woman's eggs before freezing them, according to CNN. But this is the first time an AI program developed to detect viable sperm in the semen of men with rare type of infertility has been used to help a married couple get pregnant.

MORE: Don't judge a person's personality based on their tattoos. Research shows you'll likely be wrong

The father has azoospermia, a type of infertility that occurs when the semen contains low or no sperm. It occurs in about 1% of infertile men. Though infertility is often thought of as a woman's problem, as many as 50% of cases in which couples can't conceive is due, at least in part, to male infertility.

The couple, who wanted to be anonymous to maintain their privacy, had considered surgery and other options, but then learned about the STAR method at Columbia University Fertility Center. STAR, which stands for Sperm Track and Recovery, uses AI to scan semen for living sperm. For this couple, STAR was able to detect three sperm in the man's semen sample that were then used to fertilize an egg from his wife. The embryo was transferred to her uterus via IVF, according to multiple media outlets.

"It took me two days to believe I was actually pregnant," the mother, who conceived in March, told CNN.

It took Dr. Zev Williams, director of Columbia's fertility clinic, five years to develop STAR, which uses an AI algorithm and a fluidic chip to scan semen for sperm and isolate them for use in IVF or to be frozen, according to TIME.

"To test the system, before we discarded samples where embryologists could not find any sperm, we decided to run those samples through the system," Williams told TIME. "The embryologists really worked hard to find sperm, since they didn’t want to be outshone by a machine. In one of the samples they analyzed for two days and found no sperm, STAR found 44 in an hour."

The Columbia University Fertility Center is the only place STAR is currently available. But Williams and his colleagues hope to publish their research and make it available to other fertility clinics, according to CNN.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Infertility Philadelphia Pregnancy Artificial Intelligence Columbia University Research Technology

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - sunburn under sleeve

How to treat sunburn and prevent long-term skin damage
Purchased - Doctor with child

IBX and CHOP sign new agreement that reflects their joint commitment to children's health in the region

Just In

Must Read

Development

Sixers, Comcast buy Market East building near scrapped arena site

sixers market east

Entertainment

July events in Cape May County

Limited - OC Night in Venice

Adult Health

Don't judge a person's personality based on their tattoos. Research shows you'll likely be wrong

Tattoo Personality Judgments

History

The nearly 90-year history of Philly city workers going on strike

DC 33 strike 1978

Festivals

The zoo's Summer Ale Festival returns July 19

Summer ale festival

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved