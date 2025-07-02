More Health:

July 02, 2025

Don't judge a person's personality based on their tattoos. Research shows you'll likely be wrong

People who have tats of death-related imagery are widely perceived to be less agreeable and more neurotic. But a new study shows that assessment — others — often are incorrect.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Tattoos
Tattoo Personality Judgments Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar; USA Today

People cannot accurately judge a person's personality based on the content of any tattoos, new research shows. But there is one exception. People with quirky tattoos often are accurately judged as being more open-minded.

A man with a tattoo of guns and a skull might be assumed to be antisocial and violent. But what if he is just really into Guns N' Roses, a band that uses guns and skulls in its imagery?

A new study examined how accurately people judge a stranger's personality based solely on the content of any tattoos. The answer: not very accurately. 

MORE: The teeth of many celebrities are bright white and perfectly aligned thanks to veneers

The researchers photographed 375 tattoos of 274 adults, who also filled out questionnaires about their personalities. Then a separate group of 30 college students and professors made judgments about the first group's personalities by simply looking at the photos.

The people tasked with viewing the photos had similar assessments of the various people depicted. But those judgments were largely inaccurate. 

For example, people with tattoos with death-related imagery were judged to be less agreeable and more neurotic — assumptions that didn't align with self-reported personality traits.

But there was one exception.

"We were surprised to see that people accurately judged someone's openness based only on seeing a photo of a tattoo," Brooke Soulliere, one of the study's authors, said in a news release. "When people see a wacky or goofy tattoo, they assume that person is open to experience. And ... they're correct about it."

People with quirkier tattoos were accurately judged as being open-minded and as appreciating artistic and abstract endeavors.

One way to carry this research forward would be to look at whether people's behavior toward people with tattoos changes based on these personality judgements, researchers said.

A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 32% of adults in the United States have tattoos and that 22% have more than one.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Tattoos Philadelphia Personality Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - sunburn under sleeve

How to treat sunburn and prevent long-term skin damage
Purchased - Doctor with child

IBX and CHOP sign new agreement that reflects their joint commitment to children's health in the region

Just In

Must Read

Government

Trash collection, other city services disrupted by strike

DC 33 strike

Entertainment

July events in Cape May County

Limited - OC Night in Venice

Adult Health

The teeth of many celebrities are bright white and perfectly aligned thanks to veneers

Cardi B Veneers

Celebrities

Jason Kelce's Garage Beer is giving away a bed with a kegerator

Garage Beer Bed

Holiday

A guide to Wawa Welcome America's final week of free events

wawa welcome america 2025

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved