More Health:

July 02, 2025

The teeth of many celebrities are bright white and perfectly aligned thanks to veneers

The cosmetic tooth covers are used to cover discolorations, chips and other imperfections. But getting them put on isn't cheap — it can cost up to $2,500 per tooth.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Cosmetics
Cardi B Veneers Corine Solberg/Sipa USA

Many celebrities use veneers, including rapper Cardi B, to make their teeth bright white and perfectly aligned. Last year, Cardi B said she lost a veneer as she was eating a bagel.

Aimee Lou Wood has garnered recent attention, not just for her acting chops in the third season of the HBO series "White Lotus" but also for her imperfect teeth.

Wood characterized her decision to keep her natural teeth as "rebellious" on Vogue's "The Run-Through" podcast.

MORE: Working out during the summer heat can be grueling. Here's how to do it safely

"It feels so lovely," Wood told People about the positive feedback she was getting about her smile. "A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever. Now people are clapping in an audience."

These days, Wood is an anomaly among celebrities who sink small fortunes into getting perfectly aligned, white teeth. The rich and famous have been buying themselves mouthfuls of veneers, porcelain covers sealed to the front of teeth.

The dental veneer industry – estimated to be $2.3 billion at the end of 2022 – is projected to double by 2031, according to reporting in GQ.

But not all veneers are created equal.

Last year, rapper Cardi B shared that she lost a veneer eating a bagel. And some celebrities have been called out for veneers that look too white, too big or … too whatever.

Cosmetic dentist Sara Hahn has risen to fame for her social media commentary on celebrities with veneers – or lack thereof – like in a TikTok video in which she pleads with pop star Sabrina Carpenter never to get veneers.

And more celebrities, like Wood, are stepping into the limelight for keeping their natural expression in what may be, as Vogue called it in April, a new "anti-veneer movement."

For the uninitiated, here is an explainer about dental veneers:

Unlike a dental crown that covers the entire tooth, usually to repair and strengthen it after some kind of damage, veneers are purely cosmetic. They are made from porcelain or tooth-colored composite resin and bonded to the front surface of teeth to make them white, straight and uniform. The veneers cover up discoloration, gaps, chips and any other natural imperfections in teeth. Sometimes, people get them because they think their teeth are too small or are misshaped, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Porcelain veneers are more translucent, like real teeth, than composite ones. They also cost more. Philadelphia Dentistry for Life prices porcelain veneers at $1,500 to $2,500 a tooth. But they can last as long as 15 to 20 years and are stronger and less likely to stain than other types of veneers.

Veneers TeethOzkan Guner/UNSPLASH.COM

Porcelain and composite veneers are irreversible because the tooth enamel must be shaved away in order to apply them.


Composite veneers are less expensive – the price range for a single one is about $800 to $2,000. But their lifespan tends to be five to seven years. They also are less durable than porcelain ones.

Removable, snap-on veneers are becoming more popular in part, because they are less expensive than bonded veneers. The exact cost is hard to estimate but can range from hundreds of dollars to about $2,000 for a full set. Sometimes people use them for a special event, such as a photo shoot or a wedding, and they only last a few years at most.

Porcelain and composite veneers are irreversible because the original tooth enamel is shaved or etched to affix the veneer. This means that veneers eventually will have to be replaced. Sometimes, more intense dental work is needed. Temporary gum swelling and tooth sensitivity may occur after getting veneers.

Make sure to choose a reputable dentist for veneers, because things can go very wrong. For instance, a story in The Guardian describes how a dentist shaved off too much of a patient's teeth, leaving her with little "pegs" and a misaligned bite when the veneers were applied.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Cosmetics Philadelphia Teeth Dentistry Celebrities

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Medical stethoscope and lgbtq community flag

The importance of LGBTQIA+ health equity
Purchased - Doctor with child

IBX and CHOP sign new agreement that reflects their joint commitment to children's health in the region

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Mansion on Aronimink Golf Club to sell for more than $2.9 million

Aronimink Golf Club

Travel

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Fitness

Working out during the summer heat can be grueling. Here's how to do it safely

Warm Weather Exercise

Celebrities

There'd be no DMV if Quinta Brunson ruled the world

Quinta Brunson DMV

Holiday

A guide to Wawa Welcome America's final week of free events

wawa welcome america 2025

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved