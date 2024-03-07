Car used by suspects in Northeast Philly bus stop shooting found in Olney, police say

Philadelphia police say they have found the getaway car used by the people who carried out the mass shooting at a Northeast Philly bus stop on Wednesday afternoon. The four suspects remain at large.

At 11 p.m., highway patrol officers found the car – a dark blue Hyundai Sonata – parked on the 400 block of Roselyn Street in the city's Olney neighborhood. The vehicle since has been impounded, police said.

Police confirmed the vehicle had been stolen, when contacted by PhillyVoice on Thursday morning, but they did not provide any additional details regarding their search for the suspects.

Surveillance footage, released by police Wednesday night, shows a glimpse of the violent scene at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues. The shooting wounded eight students from Northeast High School.

The video shows a dark blue Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows and an unknown license plate, with the "H" Hyundai emblem removed from the grill. After the car parks, three individuals exit, run toward a SEPTA bus and open fire in its direction. The video then shows the three suspects running back to the car, and a fourth suspect drove them away.

The eight injured teenagers are being treated in area hospitals. According to police, one is in critical condition. The other seven are in stable condition. Northeast High School has switched to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.