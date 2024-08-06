Quinta Brunson to star in movie that she's co-writing with an 'Abbott Elementary' collaborator

Quinta Brunson is set to star in an upcoming film that she also will co-write and produce.

"Par for the Course," a comedy for Universal Pictures, will be based on an original idea from Brunson, Deadline reported. The West Philly native is working on the script with her longtime collaborator and fellow "Abbott Elementary" writer Justin Tan, who will direct the movie in his feature debut.

The plot details are under wraps for now, although the title brings to mind the golf course. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Stephanie Hsu is slated to co-star alongside Brunson, and Seth Rogen's Point Grey company is set to produce the film.

"I'm so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on 'Par for the Course,'" Brunson told Variety. "This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game. ... Justin Tan is my long-term comedy partner and collaborator, and we are thrilled to have the chance to work together on a film. Stephanie is a talent we are so fortunate to unite with, I can't wait to see what we can do together on screen."

Brunson's other upcoming projects include roles in Pharrell Williams' movie musical, which also stars Philly native Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and a new animated adaptation of "The Cat in the Hat." Season 4 of "Abbott Elementary" premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Brunson recently teased that the Philly-based sitcom will feature a crossover with another TV show in its new season.