Museum of the American Revolution to offer special 'spring break' activities

Sticking around Philly for spring break? The Museum of the American Revolution has a packed lineup of family-friendly activities planned for the weeks surrounding Easter.

"Spring Break at the Museum" runs from Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, April 7. The festivities will include crafts, in-gallery talks and neighborhood walking tours.

MORE: Broadway musical 'Frozen' makes Philadelphia debut this month

Each day during "Spring Break," museum educators will lead 90-minute walking tours around Old City, discussing what life was like in the 1700s while stopping by famous historic sites. On Saturdays and Sundays, educators will also lead guided tours of the core exhibits in the museum, highlighting special objects. Additional tickets are required for the tours.

During the spring break events, visitors can check out the museum's new special exhibition, "Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington's Tent" — which highlights how George Washington's historic tent was saved and preserved through the years — and hear a 10-minute in-gallery talk by a museum educator.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in several kid-friendly crafts, including make-your-own versions of Washington's tent, Rhode Island Regiment hats and Diamond Eagle badges like the one worn by Washington.

The Museum of the American Revolution is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets — which cover all spring break events, besides walking and guided tours — start at $13 for kids and teens ages 6-17, $22 for adults and $19 for people 65 and older. Tickets for children 5 and younger are free.

Saturday, March 23, to Sunday, April 7



Times and ticket prices vary



Museum of the American Revolution



101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106