February 04, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter to release deluxe version of 'Short n' Sweet' album featuring Dolly Parton

Days after winning her first Grammy Awards, the pop star announced the revision with five new songs will be out Feb. 14.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
After winning her first Grammy Awards, Sabrina Carpenter announced the Feb. 14 release of 'Short n' Sweet (Deluxe),' which will feature five new songs.

Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" album is getting a bit longer with a deluxe version coming out Friday, Feb. 14.

The release will have five new songs, including a revision of "Please Please Please" featuring country superstar Dolly Parton, Carpenter said Tuesday on social media when revealing the track list. The announcement of "Short n' Sweet (Deluxe)," which is available for preorder, comes two days after Carpenter won her first Grammy Awards.

Along with the star-studded version of "Please Please Please" — which Carpenter celebrated by writing on Instagram, "and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton... she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sh*t!!!!!" — other new songs include "15 Minutes," "Couldn't Make It Any Harder," "Busy Woman," and "Bad Reviews." 

Carpenter debuted the previously unreleased song "Busy Woman" at some stops on her latest stadium tour, including during her October show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

On Sunday night, Carpenter won two Grammys: best pop solo performance for "Espresso" and best pop vocal album for "Short n' Sweet." A remix of her song, "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)," also won best remixed recording. Other nominations Carpenter received were for record of the year ("Espresso"), album of the year ("Short n' Sweet"), song of the year ("Please Please Please") and best new artist. During Carpenter's acceptance speech for best pop vocal album, she gave a shoutout to her Pennsylvania upbringing.

"I want to thank my mom for driving me to every voice lesson in Bala Cynwyd," said Carpenter, who was born in Quakertown, Bucks County, and grew up in East Greenville, Montgomery County.

During the Grammys, Carpenter also performed a jazzy medley of "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," complete with tap dancing, intricate sets and outfit changes.

