March Madness, Pennsylvania-style: 64 locally-made products compete in bracket-style tournament again

As everyone is filling out their March Madness brackets, the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry again has prepared its own tournament with a field of 64 made-in-Pa. goods.

The first round of the Coolest Thing Made in PA contest began Tuesday, and anyone can cast votes by visiting the chamber's account on X, formerly Twitter, and selecting an option in each headed to head match up. The competitors include food and drink, vehicles, instruments, art supplies, appliances, sports equipment and more – all produced in the state.

This is the third year for the tournament. In the first two, Pittsburgh sandwich shop Primanti Bros. collected the most votes, earning it a place in the Pennsylvania Chamber's Hall of Fame. Primanti's is not participating in this year's tournament, clearing the path for a new winner this year.

Last year, 94,000 votes were cast and, in addition to Primanti Bros., the final four goods were Mrs. T's Pierogies, Zippo lighters, and Yuengling Lager. Zippo and Yuengling are back for 2025, but there are other notable entries, including Dalessandro's cheesesteaks, Chef Boyardee pasta, Kit Kat bars, and Victory Brewing's Sour Monkey.

The polls for each match will be posted weekly at noon to the Pennsylvania Chamber's X account. Additional votes can be cast on the Chamber's LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok accounts, but only during the final 24 hours of each voting period. For the championship round, all the votes that each of two finalists received throughout the tournament will be counted and the made-in-Pa. product with the higher total will be the winner.

Here is the schedule of when each round takes place:

• First round (64 competitors): March 18-21

• Second round (31 competitors): March 25-28

• Third round, (16 competitors): April 1-2

• Fourth round (eight competitors): April 3-4

• Semi-finals (four competitors): April 8-9

• Championship (two competitors) April 10-11

"Our state's manufacturers make incredible products that are among the best in the world – and this competition helps highlight the cool things we make right here in Pennsylvania," Luke Bernstein, PA Chamber president and CEO, said in a release.

Along with bragging rights, the winner receives a trophy, plaque and recognition at the ceremony kicking off next year's tournament. The competition helps get the word out about brands based in the state. Last year's event generated 1 million social media impressions and reached 3 million people via social media and earned media, the PA Chamber said.

If you can't decide how to vote, let me influence you with these five notable round 1 contests:

Auntie Anne's pretzels

Founded in Downingtown and now in headquartered in Lancaster, Auntie Anne's pretzels are synonymous with trips to the mall, and one whiff of the buttery and salty twists, freshly removed from the oven, transports me back to afternoons of shopping with my mom and mom-mom. The scent of Auntie Anne's is so beloved that last summer the company collaborated on a perfume.

Crayola crayons

For more nostalgia, how about Crayola crayons? There was nothing better in elementary school than cracking open a box of 64 Crayola crayons and admiring the kaleidoscope of colors. Earlier this year, the Easton-based business said would be bringing back a collection of fan-favorite colors, including the previously retired shades dandelion, orange red and violet blue.

Duolingo language learning app

The company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, markets its app as a "free, fun, and effective way to learn a language." It offers more than 40 language courses – I'm on a 600-day streak learning Italian. The company also has nails it on social media, with posting featuring its menacing-yet-goofy green bird mascot.

Peeps

People love them. People hate them. Peeps, produced by Just Born at a factory in Bethlehem, may be polarizing, and yet year after year they unveil collaborations with big-name brands like Pepsi and Dr. Pepper. Plus, they're very cute and can be used to make adorable dioramas. All I am saying is give Peeps a chance!

Rita's Italian Ice

Is there a better sweet treat on a hot day than water ice? Rita's, founded in Bensalem, Bucks County, by a former Philly firefighter, is a frozen-dessert staple in this region. Rita's regularly updates its vast lineup of flavors – this year the the company has added Skittles water ice. There also have been some unexpected flavors, like mint chocolate chip – my favorite. Plus, the annual first-day-of-spring giveaways, alone, are enough for Rita's to earn the "coolest" title. Don't miss out on your free water ice on Thursday.

Check out the rest of the field of 64. The tournament bracket can be downloaded from the chamber's website.