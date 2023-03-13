More Culture:

March 13, 2023

Vote for the 'coolest thing made in Pennsylvania' through PA Chamber's Twitter poll tournament

The first round begins Tuesday, March 14, with competitors like Hershey's Kisses, Duolingo and Harley Davidson motorcycles

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media polls
duolingo app pa chamber Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is launching its first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in PA” tournament, when 32 interesting products made in Pennsylvania will compete via Twitter polling. The Duolingo language learning app is among the competitors.

With March Madness getting underway, it's the season for tournament brackets. Even the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is getting in on the action, with a bracket that plays on brand loyalty and regional pride.

PA Chamber is launching its first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in PA” tournament on Tuesday, when 32 interesting products made in Pennsylvania — ranging from food and beverages to automobiles, diapers and steel  will compete over the next few weeks via public Twitter polling.

“This competition celebrates the commonwealth's storied history and continued leadership in manufacturing, and spotlights the amazing companies who are making incredible things right here in Pennsylvania," PA Chamber president and CEO Luke Bernstein said in a release. "We can’t wait to see who comes out on top and look forward to growing this competition in the years to come.”

The wide variety of competitors includes recognizable Pennsylvania food and drink, like Dalessandro's cheesesteaks, Hershey's Kisses, Primanti Brothers sandwiches, Mrs. T's Pierogies, Utz potato chips, Yuengling lager, the Sheetz made-to-order menu, Martin's potato rolls and Asher's chocolate pretzels.

Twitter users can also vote for unique products like Pennsylvania-made steel, the Duolingo language learning app, Crayola crayons, Harley Davidson motorcycles, Zippo lighters, Aurora self-driving cars and Pampers diapers.

Similar to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, the "Coolest Thing Made in PA" competition will be single elimination. Each day during the voting periods, PA Chamber will post public polls to its Twitter page.

The first round of voting will begin Tuesday, March 14 at noon, and the schedule is as follows:

First round: March 14 through March 17

Second round: March 21 through March 24

Third round: March 28 through March 29

Fourth round: March 30 through March 31

Championship: April 3

The winner will receive bragging rights, as well as free tickets to next year’s PA Economic Forecast and Business Leadership Summit where they will be honored.

Participants can download the tournament bracket (seen below) online.

pa chamber coolest things bracket

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media polls Pennsylvania Twitter Polling Twitter Hershey's Sheetz Harley Davidson Tournament Business Vote Utz Dalessandro's

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

NJ Transit riders now can use cash to pay fares on their smartphones
NJ Transit Upgrades

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Health News

From grave robbing to giving your own body to science – a short history of where medical schools get cadavers
Cadavers Medical Schools

Sixers

Joel Embiid had his signature MVP moment
Sixers-Blazers-Joel-Embiid-Game-Winning-Shot-March-2023

Entertainment

Quinta Brunson to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut April 1
quinta brunson saturday night live host snl

Family-Friendly

Watch animal artists at work during Philadelphia Zoo-a-thon fundraiser
zoo-a-thon philadelphia zoo fundraiser

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved