Rita's to continue its annual tradition of free water ice on the first day of spring on March 20

Rita's is ushering in spring next week with its annual frozen dessert freebies.

Anyone who visits a Rita's location on the first day of spring on Thursday, March 20, will receive a free 6-ounce water ice in the flavor of their choice. Rita's expects to give away 1 million cups at their more than 575 locations, including several in the Philadelphia region.

MORE: Surfside says Phillies fans, Jersey Shore were key to canned cocktail brand's 'crazy' meteoric rise

Rita's will also be giving free water ice for a year to 30 people who use the chain's app. To enter for the chance to win, people can go to the "Offers" tab on the Rita's app and enter the promo code "FDOS25." The sweepstakes is running through Sunday, March 23, at 11:59 p.m.

The frozen dessert chain is adding a Skittles water ice flavor to its spring lineup on Monday, March 17. The new variety will capture the fruity taste of a "handful of Skittles," according to a release. At the same time, Rita's will also unveil a tangy, crunch Skittles POP'd freeze-dried candy topping that can be added to any Rita's ice or custard treat.

Provided Image/Alliance Marketing Partners Rita's is adding a new Skittles water ice flavor and topping to its menu.

Rita's, which was founded in Bensalem in 1984 by former Philly firefighter Bob Tumolo, opened all its locations for the season earlier this month.

"For over 30 years, Rita’s First Day of Spring Giveaway has been more than just a tradition — it’s a moment of pure joy and connection that marks the start of a new season with a refreshing cup of Rita’s happiness," Linda Chadwick, president and CEO of Rita’s, said in a release.

First day of spring festivities are also happening at Dairy Queen. On March 20, the ice cream chain is giving a free small vanilla soft-serve cone to each customer at participating non-mall locations. Dairy Queen's mall locations will give free cones to customers who make a purchase.