Kevin Hart returns as Chocolate Droppa in Tiny Desk Concert for April Fools' Day

Kevin Hart revisited his rapper alter ego, Chocolate Droppa, for an April Fools' Day-inspired NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Tuesday.

As his character, the Philly native performed four songs backed by the Band of Brothas, who he said he just met outside, on guitar, keyboard, drums and bass. The 10-minute set was entirely freestyle "off the dome," and features the comedian growling like a wolf and claiming another collaborative album is coming soon.

"Every time I see people, every time I run up on somebody, the first thing they say is 'Droppa, where you been? When are you going to give us more?'" Hart said in the video. "The question is now, I guess. You ask and you shall receive."

In 2016, Hart signed a deal with Motown Records for the Chocolate Droppa character, which was featured in a stand-up concert film set at Lincoln Financial Field. The accompanying album "What Now?" featured a number of celebrity guest starts, including Nick Jonas, T.I. and Migos.

In a 2016 interview with Billboard, Hart said Chocolate Droppa was from Chicago and claimed he was a former hand model, but the industry lacked the respect he desired. He later launched into the music industry when he was found rapping into a baby oil bottle.

Hart wasn't the only person or organization with local ties to participate in April Fools' Day shenanigans. The Philadelphia Zoo said red panda Khumbie took over its Instagram account, the Free Library announced plans to reorganize its shelves by color and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he'd be directing the Broadway revival of "Jersey Boys."

Check out Hart's Tiny Desk Concert below: