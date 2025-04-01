More Culture:

April 01, 2025

Kevin Hart returns as Chocolate Droppa in Tiny Desk Concert for April Fools' Day

The Philly comedian premiered his rapper alter ego, a former hand model in search of respect, nearly 10 years ago.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Tiny Desk NPR/YouTube

Kevin Hart revived his alter ego, rapper Chocolate Droppa, in an NPR Tiny Desk Concert for April Fools' Day.

Kevin Hart revisited his rapper alter ego, Chocolate Droppa, for an April Fools' Day-inspired NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Tuesday. 

As his character, the Philly native performed four songs backed by the Band of Brothas, who he said he just met outside, on guitar, keyboard, drums and bass. The 10-minute set was entirely freestyle "off the dome," and features the comedian growling like a wolf and claiming another collaborative album is coming soon. 

MORE: 'Black Mirror' teaser shows Cristin Milioti reprising sci-fi role in series' first sequel

"Every time I see people, every time I run up on somebody, the first thing they say is 'Droppa, where you been? When are you going to give us more?'" Hart said in the video. "The question is now, I guess. You ask and you shall receive." 

In 2016, Hart signed a deal with Motown Records for the Chocolate Droppa character, which was featured in a stand-up concert film set at Lincoln Financial Field. The accompanying album "What Now?" featured a number of celebrity guest starts, including Nick Jonas, T.I. and Migos. 

In a 2016 interview with Billboard, Hart said Chocolate Droppa was from Chicago and claimed he was a former hand model, but the industry lacked the respect he desired. He later launched into the music industry when he was found rapping into a baby oil bottle. 

Hart wasn't the only person or organization with local ties to participate in April Fools' Day shenanigans. The Philadelphia Zoo said red panda Khumbie took over its Instagram account, the Free Library announced plans to reorganize its shelves by color and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he'd be directing the Broadway revival of "Jersey Boys." 

Check out Hart's Tiny Desk Concert below:

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Kevin Hart Philadelphia Odd News April Fools' Day Jokes Kevin Hart

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Education

Rosemont College is merging with Villanova University in 2027

Villanova Rosemont merger

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Nature

Some South Jersey residents can get free trees for Arbor Day

atlantic city electric free tree

Women's Health

Hysterectomies are common surgeries, but myths about their impact persist

Hysterectomy Menopause Myths

Arts & Culture

Barnes Foundation to host 'Spring Fling' party April 11

barnes spring fling

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber's tear continues as Phillies win home opener

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-opener_033125

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved