More Culture:

March 31, 2025

'Black Mirror' teaser shows Cristin Milioti reprising sci-fi role in series' first sequel

The Netflix series is revisiting its Season 4 episode 'USS Callister' with help from the Cherry Hill native actress.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Black Mirror
Black Mirror Screenshot/Netflix/YouTube

Cristin Milioti will reprise her role as Lieutenant Cole in Season 7 of 'Black Mirror,' debuting April 10.

"Black Mirror" has long followed the mold of shows like "The Twilight Zone" by offering haunting, standalone sci-fi stories. But the Netflix series is taking the unusual step of returning to a previous episode in its upcoming season — with a little help from a South Jersey native.

MORE: Kevin Hart will attend a 'wild' bachelor party in upcoming Netflix comedy

Cristin Milioti will reprise her role as Lieutenant Cole from the Season 4 premiere "USS Callister" in the next batch of episodes dropping Thursday, April 10. The Season 7 installment, titled "USS Callister: Into Infinity," will be the show's first sequel.

"Fans of the show will recognize the cast of a certain spaceship from one of our episodes reappearing," creator Charlie Brooker said in an interview with Tudum. "... Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, [but] I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human."

The "USS Callister" followed a crew, led by Captain Daly (Jesse Plemons), aboard a spaceship vaguely resembling the one on "Star Trek." As with all "Black Mirror" episodes, however, something more sinister was afoot. The crew members were actually digital clones of Daly's employees at a video game company, whom he had replicated to boss around in a space-age adventure. Milioti's character Nanette Cole, a new programmer at the firm, leads her cloned colleagues on a mission to break free of Daly's control.

Milioti is still fighting in a digital world in "USS Callister: Into Infinity." A teaser that debuted Monday shows her bracing for impact on a plummeting spaceship and visiting planets in tactical gear. Most of her colleagues are back for the ride — including James Walton (Jimmi Simpson), Karl Valdack (Billy Magnussen), Elena Tulaska (Milanka Brooks), Nate Packer (Osy Ikhile) and Kabir Dudani (Paul G. Raymond) — but their odds apparently aren't great.

"It's 30 million players versus the five of us," Milioti says in the trailer. "We are f--ked. We are gonna die."

The actress, who was born and raised in Cherry Hill, earned her first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination last year for her "feral" turn as Sofia Falcone in the HBO Batman spin-off "The Penguin." She has also appeared in "Made for Love," "Palm Springs," "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "How I Met Your Mother."

Check out the rest of the "Black Mirror" teaser below:


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Black Mirror Cherry Hill Sci-Fi Cristin Milioti South Jersey Netflix

Videos

Featured

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!
Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Masonry company owner charged in 30th Street Station bribery case

30th street bribery charge

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Shopping

Gear for the new season: T-shirts for each Phillies starter

phillies fans shirts

Wellness

Insomnia can lead to heart issues − a psychologist recommends changes that can improve sleep

Insomnia Sleep Tips

Arts & Culture

Barnes Foundation to host 'Spring Fling' party April 11

barnes spring fling

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Reasons to watch the final games of a miserable season

Bona 3.30.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved