March 23, 2025

Jonas Brothers to perform at Citizens Bank Park this summer on 20th anniversary tour

The 'Living the Dream' tour will stop by Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
jonas brothers tour philadelphia Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

The Jonas Brothers will play Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 14 as part of the 'Jonas20: Living the Dream' tour.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are commemorating two decades of making music together as the Jonas Brothers with a celebratory tour that will stop in Philadelphia this summer.

The trio of brothers from New Jersey have announced the "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour, and it includes a concert at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, Aug. 14. The Philly show's opening acts will be Marshmello and the All-American Rejects.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale online through Wednesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. The presale will run Thursday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General ticket sales begin Friday, March 28, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

"We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music," the Jonas Brothers said in a release. "Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

Concerts on the Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour will take fans on a career-spanning journey that began with the brothers forming the band in 2005. In the decades following, they went on to release six albums, from "It's About Time" in 2006 to "The Album" in 2023. Along the way, the band has taken time apart and each of the bros has explored their own projects in music, TV and moviesOn tour, Nick and Joe will play some of their solo music. Nick will also play with his other band, the Administration, and Joe will play with his other band, DNCE. 

The last time the band played in Philadelphia was in September 2023 as part of "The Tour," which also showcased music from the band's many eras. 

The Jonas Brothers kicked off the 20th anniversary celebrations Sunday at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J., with JonasCon — a one-day event featuring live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, special guests and other surprises. East Rutherford is also where the band will launch the 43-date tour in August at MetLife Stadium. The Jonas Brothers released their latest single, "Love Me To Heaven," on Friday.

'Jonas20: Living the Dream' Tour

Thursday, Aug. 14
Ticket prices vary
Citizens Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia

