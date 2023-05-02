More Culture:

May 02, 2023

Jonas Brothers to play Wells Fargo Center in September as part of 'The Tour'

The band will perform songs from five of their albums during each show. Fans can register to get tickets during Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale through Saturday

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Jonas Brothers tour Provided Image/Live Nation

The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 21 as part of 'The Tour.' They will play songs from five albums, including 'The Album,' which comes out Friday, May 12.

After months of teasing a tour, the Jonas Brothers finally revealed exactly where their "wings" will take them this summer.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are embarking on "The Tour," which kicks off in August and features a Sept. 21 concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. During each show, the pop rock trio will perform songs from five of their albums, including "The Album," which will be released later this month.

Fans can sign up online for a chance to be chosen for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale through Saturday. The Verified Fan presale takes place Tuesday, May 9. Another presale for Citi cardholders starts Wednesday, May 10. The general sale begins Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. on the Jonas Brothers website.

The brothers' decision to play songs from throughout their discography stems from the success of their Broadway residency, in which they played songs from a different album each night, and their upcoming two-night stand at Yankee Stadium, where they'll play songs from all five albums to kick off "The Tour."

"We could not be more excited to celebrate the release of our album, 'The Album,' in this way by celebrating the journey that got us here and all of you, honestly," Nick Jonas said in a video posted to Instagram. "This is our most ambitious tour ever; we are so excited to get out there and play for you guys. You asked for it, we're doing it: five albums, one night, on 'The Tour.'"

Fans can expect to hear songs from "Jonas Brothers" (2007), "A Little Bit Longer" (2008), "Lines, Vines, and Trying Times" (2009), "Happiness Begins" (2019) and "The Album," which will be released Friday, May 12.

The Jonas Brothers already have released two singles from their new album, "Wings" and "Waffle House." Along with accompanying music videos, fans got a taste of the new tracks during the band's appearance on "Saturday Night Live" last month.

jonas brothers wells fargo centerProvided Image/Live Nation

The Jonas Brothers will embark on a North American tour this summer, featuring a stop at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"The Album," which was completed in September, has been described by the band as having flavors of '70s pop and Americana music with a modern flair. It will be the Jonas Brothers' second album since reuniting for "Happiness Begins" in 2019.

The Jonas Brothers — who were raised in Wyckoff, Bergen County — formed their pop rock band in 2005 and skyrocketed to fame with appearances on Disney Channel and hit songs like "S.O.S."

After a less-than-amicable breakup in 2013 to pursue solo projects, the brothers reunited for their smash-hit 2019 album, which featured the single "Sucker." The song became the band's first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time, they also released a documentary, "Chasing Happiness," and went on a tour that made stops in Philly and Atlantic City. 

Now, the brothers continue to work on separate projects in the entertainment sphere while sticking together as a band. In January, they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The JoBros have been playing various one-off shows ahead of "The Tour." Tickets are on sale for the band's concert in Atlantic City at the Etess Arena in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, May 23. An international leg to "The Tour" has been teased, although dates and cities have not yet been announced. 

First "The Album," then "The Tour" ... What's next, "The Movie?" A fangirl can dream!

