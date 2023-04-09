More Culture:

April 09, 2023

Jonas Brothers perform new songs, join a sketch with Molly Shannon on 'Saturday Night Live'

Kevin, Joe and Nick helped SNL alum Shannon reprise her role as quirky choreographer Sally O'Malley

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Saturday Night Live
jonas brothers saturday night live Saturday Night Live/Youtube

The Jonas Brothers made their third SNL appearance during the April 8 episode, playing songs from their upcoming album and joining host Molly Shannon for a hilarious sketch.

While the Jonas Brothers were booked as the musical guests for the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live," the band from New Jersey unexpectedly had the opportunity to show off their comedy and dance skills as well.

The Jonas Brothers made their third SNL appearance on Saturday, playing songs from their upcoming album, "The Album," and also joining host Molly Shannon for a hilarious sketch.

MORE: 'An unfortunate look that man has': Lewis Capaldi responds to McGillin's patron who posed as him on St. Patrick's Day

Actress, comedian and SNL alum Shannon hosted the April 8 episode. With the help of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, she reprised the role of Sally O'Malley, which she played during her SNL days.

The sketch saw the Jonas Brothers meeting up with their newly-hired choreographer Sally O'Malley, a 50-year-old donning a bright red outfit with ruffles. Looking to exude a more mature image, the band hopes O'Malley can teach them some hip new moves.

By the end of the sketch, the Jonas Brothers are wearing identical bright red outfits and O'Malley is on her way to joining the band.

Along with eliciting laughs during the "Sally O'Malley: Jonas Brothers" sketch, the JoBros also performed two new songs, "Walls" and "Waffle House." Both songs will appear on their upcoming studio album, "The Album," set to be released on May 12.

Other entertaining sketches of the evening included an Easter-themed "Cold Open," a faux-trailer for a Netflix comedy special, a baby shower thrown by coworkers and a drug commercial gone awry. 

The next episode of SNL will air April 15 with host Ana de Armas and musical guest Karol G.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Saturday Night Live Philadelphia Late Night SNL TV Comedy Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

‘Coppélia’ is a high-spirited ballet for the family, set to Angel Corella’s original choreography
Limited - All Star Classic

All Star Labor Classic is April 16

Just In

Must Read

Development

97-unit apartment building planned at former Columbus Boulevard warehouse site
Warehouse Apartments Northern Liberties

Sponsored

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year
Limited - SDP - David

Men's Health

To boost men's health, American sports teams should look to European soccer clubs
Fans in Training

Phillies

What they're saying: It's no time to panic about the Phillies
Kyle-Schwarber-Home-Run-Phillies-Yankees-4.5.23-MLB.jpg

Celebrities

Kevin Bacon added to star-studded cast of A24's horror sequel 'MaXXXine'
Kevin Bacon A24

Food & Drink

Try out more than 50 food trucks at Manayunk's StrEAT Food Festival
Manayunk Food Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved