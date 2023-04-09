Jonas Brothers perform new songs, join a sketch with Molly Shannon on 'Saturday Night Live'

While the Jonas Brothers were booked as the musical guests for the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live," the band from New Jersey unexpectedly had the opportunity to show off their comedy and dance skills as well.

The Jonas Brothers made their third SNL appearance on Saturday, playing songs from their upcoming album, "The Album," and also joining host Molly Shannon for a hilarious sketch.



Actress, comedian and SNL alum Shannon hosted the April 8 episode. With the help of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, she reprised the role of Sally O'Malley, which she played during her SNL days.

The sketch saw the Jonas Brothers meeting up with their newly-hired choreographer Sally O'Malley, a 50-year-old donning a bright red outfit with ruffles. Looking to exude a more mature image, the band hopes O'Malley can teach them some hip new moves.

By the end of the sketch, the Jonas Brothers are wearing identical bright red outfits and O'Malley is on her way to joining the band.

Along with eliciting laughs during the "Sally O'Malley: Jonas Brothers" sketch, the JoBros also performed two new songs, "Walls" and "Waffle House." Both songs will appear on their upcoming studio album, "The Album," set to be released on May 12.

Other entertaining sketches of the evening included an Easter-themed "Cold Open," a faux-trailer for a Netflix comedy special, a baby shower thrown by coworkers and a drug commercial gone awry.



The next episode of SNL will air April 15 with host Ana de Armas and musical guest Karol G.