Jonas Brothers drew inspiration from the Bee Gees and '70s pop for 'The Album'

It's a great week to be a Jonas Brothers fan.

Not only was the New Jersey pop rock band honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but the Jonas Brothers also released details about their upcoming sixth album, dubbed "The Album."

Band members (and brothers) Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas had been teasing a completed album for months, and finally revealed its May 5 release date during their Walk of Fame ceremony. Fans can expect a tour later this year, too.

"The Album" will be produced by Jon Bellion. It will put modern twists '70s pop and Americana music, pulling inspiration from another sibling band: the Bee Gees. With their new sound, the band seeks to reflect the generational variety in the JoBros fandom.

"There are so many different generations," Nick Jonas told Variety. "How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages? … We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal."

A promotional video posted to social media features music from one of the album's new songs, called "Wings." Joe had previously leaked a snippet of the song.

Many fans believe that the band teased the title of the album during a Jan. 7 performance in Los Angeles. Nick repeated the phrase "the album." He seemingly confirmed this by quote-tweeting a fan theory and adding a sunglasses-wearing emoji.

The brothers each revealed their favorite songs from the upcoming album: Kevin's favorite is "Vacation Eyes;" Joe's favorites are "Wings" and "Montana Sky;" and Nick's favorites are "Little Bird" and "Waffle House." The bandmates, each husbands and fathers, noted that they gained inspiration from their spouses and kids for some of the songs.

"The Album" will be the Jonas Brothers' second album since reuniting for "Happiness Begins" in 2019.

The Jonas Brothers — who were raised in Wyckoff, Bergen County — originally formed their pop rock band in 2005 and skyrocketed to fame with appearances on Disney Channel and hit songs like "S.O.S."

After a less-than-amicable breakup in 2013 to pursue solo projects, the brothers reunited for their smash-hit 2019 album, which featured the single "Sucker." The song became the band's first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time, they also released a documentary, "Chasing Happiness," and embarked on a successful tour. Now, the brothers continue to work on separate projects in the entertainment sphere while sticking together as a band.

Somehow, between creating a new album, working on solo projects, holding down a Las Vegas residency and raising children, the band members will find time to hit the road later this year for a tour that fans predict will be called (What else?) "The Tour."

Fans can pre-save "The Album" online.