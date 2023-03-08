More Culture:

March 08, 2023

Win tickets to see the Jonas Brothers on Broadway through TikTok contest

The New Jersey boy band is performing music from five of their albums during shows next week in Manhattan

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
The Jonas Brothers are performing a five-night residency on Broadway, and fans have the chance to win tickets to one of the concerts through a social media contest.

Jonas Brothers fans can attempt to win tickets to see Kevin, Joe and Nick live on Broadway simply by posting a video on social media with the band's latest song.

The family boy band from New Jersey is hosting a contest through Friday that offers fans the chance to win two tickets to a show during their residency at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, which runs from March 14 through March 18.

To enter, users must post an original TikTok video or Instagram reel using a particular sound bite from the new Jonas Brothers song "Wings." 

"Tell your best Jonas Brothers story, memory, or get creative using the sound," the contest rules state.

During each show of the five-night Broadway engagement, the Jonas Brothers will play through a different album from their discography. The schedule features "Jonas Brothers" (2007) on March 14, "A Little Bit Longer" (2008) on March 15, "Lines, Vines, and Trying Times" (2009) on March 16 and "Happiness Begins" (2019) on March 17. The final concert on Saturday, March 18 will include songs from the band's upcoming 2023 release, "The Album."

"Each night will be focused on a different album and we'll be playing all the hits," the band said on social media. "Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows."

Tickets went on sale last week via Ticketmaster, which used the Verified Fan registration process to filter out resellers. Even with Verified Fan, Ticketmaster expected "heavy demand" for a "limited" ticket availability, as the Marquis has just 1,611 seats.

But fans who could not score tickets now have a second chance, thanks to the band's social media contest.

Entries must be posted by Friday, March 10, at 11:59 p.m., along with an online form submission. Full contest rules are available online.

"Wings," the first single off the Jonas Brothers' upcoming sixth studio album "The Album," was released last month along with a music video starring "The White Lotus" actress Haley Lu Richardson.

A longtime fan of the band, Richardson tearfully met Nick via FaceTime during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in December.

"The Album," which will put modern twists on '70s pop and Americana music, will be released May 12.

