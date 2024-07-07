'Claim to Fame,' starring Kevin and Frankie Jonas, returns for third season July 10

A reality competition hosted by Jonas Brothers lead guitarist Kevin Jonas and his youngest brother Frankie Jonas returns for its third season this week.

Starting July 10, "Claim to Fame" will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. The series features a cast of non-famous people that are related to celebrities. They must conceal their identities — and use provided clues to try to correctly guess who the other competitors are — throughout a series of challenges. The winner gets $100,000, and the chance to stake their own "claim to fame."

"Everyone in this house is a liar," Frankie said in a trailer for the new season, referring to the "Big Brother" style house that the contestants live together in during the season — where cameras capture hidden alliances and shocking betrayals.

A synopsis for the season premiere notes that there will be 11 contestants, and the first challenge will be a talent show "with a twist" to determine who is at risk for the first elimination. The second episode, premiering July 17, will see things begin "heating up" with a challenge where the competitors must fish for clues out of canoes and two people go home in a "shocking double elimination."



The first season of "Claim to Fame," which premiered in 2022, was won by Loreal Palmer, the sister of actress Keke Palmer. Season 2, which aired last summer, was won by Gabriel Cannon, the brother of TV host Nick Cannon.

While the previous seasons also featured relatives of celebs like Simone Biles, Zendaya, Tom Hanks and Dolly Parton, Kevin teased that this season's famous relatives are even bigger stars.

"I'll say (we have) the biggest celebrity relatives — like the most famous people that we've ever had I think by far, like ever," Kevin teased of Season 3 in an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.



At 23, Frankie Jonas is 8 years younger than Nick Jonas, the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers, a boy band made up of three brothers from New Jersey. If he weren't the "Claim to Fame" host, Frankie could likely be a competitor himself. He was often called the "Bonus Jonas," for being the only Jonas brother not in the famous band — a nickname for which his older brothers have since apologized. Despite not being part of the band, Frankie has made a name for himself in recent years through his popular TikTok account, which boasts 1.8 million followers.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers — the trio made up of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas — are keeping busy themselves. Last year, they released "The Album" and embarked on "The Tour," which stopped at the Wells Fargo Center in September.