More Health:

June 17, 2024

Kevin Jonas had a basal cell carcinoma removed; here's how the skin cancer is treated, and how to spot it

Doctors recommend people regularly check their bodies for new skin growths, wear sunscreen throughout the year, and avoid spending time in the sun during the middle of the day.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Skin Cancer
kevin jonas skin cancer Diannie Chavez/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jonas Brothers guitarist Kevin Jonas revealed that he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. He underwent surgery to have it removed.

Kevin Jonas is urging people to get their moles checked in the wake of a recent health scare.

The 36-year-old lead guitarist of the Jonas Brothers shared last week that he has basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, and detailed the treatment he received. 

"So, today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head," Jonas said in an Instagram video. "Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it." He was referring to a spot on his forehead. 

In the same video, but after the procedure, he added: "Alright, I'm all done. Now it's time to heal. ... Make sure to get those moles checked, people." 

There are an estimated 3.6 million cases of basal cell carcinoma, or BCC, each year in the United States, making it the most frequently occurring form of any cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. The cancer arises from the abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells, which produce new skin cells and are found at the bottom of the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin.

DNA tells a basal cell how to create new skin cells. When there is a mutation in the DNA, it tells the basal cell to multiply rapidly and continue growing. The accumulating abnormal cells eventually can form a cancerous tumor, according to Mayo Clinic

Much of the damage to basal cell DNA is believed to result from ultraviolet radiation found in sunlight and tanning beds. Risk factors for BCC include chronic sun exposure, radiation therapy and having fair skin. Other risk factors include increasing age, a personal or family history of skin cancer and immune-suppressing drugs.

BCC grows slowly, meaning that most cases are curable and cause minimal damage when they are caught and treated early. "Early detection is key," the Skin Cancer Foundation wrote in a comment on Jonas' post.

Here's what to know about detecting, treating and preventing BCC:

What does BCC look like?

BCC can show itself in many forms. It's important to know its signs so it can be caught early.

"Basal cell cancer typically presents as a slow growing, flesh-colored, smooth bump with a 'pearly' or shiny appearance," Krista M. Rubin, a nurse practitioner at the Mass General Cancer Center's Center for Melanoma, told Healthline. "The lesion may have rolled borders and often have visible blood vessels. BCC may be described as 'a sore that won’t heal.' On dark skin, BCC can look like a shiny or pearly brown or black bump. There are different subtypes of BCC that have different characteristic appearances, but they all have something in common; they appear as a change in the skin."

BCC also can appear as red patches, pink growths, or growths with a central indentation. It may ooze, crust, itch or bleed, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. BCC commonly arises in sun-exposed areas of the body, like the head or neck area.

The lesions rarely spread beyond the original tumor site, but if they are left untreated they can grow deep into the skin, potentially destroying skin, tissue and bone. Also, the longer people wait to get treated, the more likely the BCC is to recur.

How is BCC treated?

The treatments for BCC vary by the type, location and size of the cancer. It is most often treated with surgery, like in Jonas' case, to remove all of the cancer and some of the healthy tissue around it. 

According to Healthline, other treatments include radiation, topical creams, pill-based interventions and electrodesiccation and curettage — in which the skin cancer is burned and scraped off.

How can BCC be prevented?

To reduce the risk of BCC, the Mayo Clinic advises avoiding the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – when the sun's rays are the strongest. People should cover their skin with protective clothing and a broad-brimmed hat, avoid tanning beds and wear sunscreen year-round. 

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher, water resistant and protects against UVA and UVB rays.

People also should regularly examine their entire bodies for new skin growths or changes to existing moles, freckles and birthmarks. If they see any changes, they should report them immediately to their doctors.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Skin Cancer Philadelphia Cancer Treatments Kevin Jonas Jonas Brothers Men's Health Skin Care Adult Health Celebrities

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - IBX- Erin Thurston with sons

Getting an AED for our Little League
Purchased - Smiling pregnant woman holding hands on belly

How Cayaba Care is transforming maternal health

Just In

Must Read

Courts

S.S. United States ordered to leave South Philly dock by September
SS United States

Travel

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Women's Health

Prenatal supplements fall woefully short in providing crucial nutrition during pregnancy, but most women are unaware
Prenatal Supplements Pregnancy

Food & Drink

Van Leeuwen to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter on espresso ice cream
sabrina carpenter van leeuwen

Eagles

Eagles announce public practice, training camp report dates
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Jalen-Hurts-fans-1052.jpg

Arts & Culture

Sweet Juice Fest to return in July with lineup of local queer performers
Sweet Juice Fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved