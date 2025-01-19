Jonas Brothers reportedly filming holiday movie for Disney+

The Jonas Brothers will be spreading Christmas cheer next holiday season with a new movie they're reportedly filming for Disney+.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas — the New Jersey native brothers who make up the Jonas Brothers boyband — began filming their upcoming holiday movie last week in Toronto, Canada, E! News reported. Also spotted on set filming for the movie were the youngest Jonas brother Frankie, who's not in the band, and Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra.

Not much is yet known about the Jo Bros' untitled Christmas movie, but it is expected to be released on Disney+ sometime during the 2025 holiday season, TMZ reported. On set in Toronto, the brothers were seen wearing their holiday finest, and bundling up in the snow with coats and scarves. Chloe Bennet, star of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," is also reportedly in the film. Fans speculated that the Jo Bros may have filmed their latest TikTok on the set of the movie, since it featured Christmas decor.

While the Jonas Brothers are mostly known for their pop-rock music, including their latest album "The Album," they have each appeared previously in movies and TV shows. They starred in the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie "Camp Rock" and its 2010 sequel, along with their own Disney Channel series, "Jonas," from 2009 to 2010. Nick also went on to appear in the 2015 series "Scream Queens" and the 2017 movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," while Joe appeared in the 2022 film "Devotion." Kevin, who starred in the 2012 reality show "Married to Jonas," has co-hosted the ABC reality competition "Claim to Fame" with little bro Frankie since 2022.

The Jo Bros have previously helped fans get in the holiday spirit, with festive songs including "Like It's Christmas" and "Holiday" — so maybe those tunes will be on the Disney+ film's soundtrack, or perhaps the band will record some new tracks for the occasion.