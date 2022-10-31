More Culture:

October 31, 2022

For Halloween, Frankie Jonas spoofs his older brother Joe and Taylor Swift – with the help of his girlfriend

The couple recreated the outfits that Joe and Taylor, who once dated, wore in the 2009 concert film

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Halloween
Frankie Jonas Halloween MJT/AdMedia/Sipa USA

For Halloween, Frankie Jonas, right, and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, left, dressed as ex-couple Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift appeared in the 2009 movie, 'Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.'

Fans of pop culture watch social media with bated breath around Halloween to see what unique and expensive costumes their favorite celebrities choose to wear.

Frankie Jonas, the 22-year-old youngest brother to New Jersey natives Kevin, Joe and Nick of the Jonas Brothers, decided to keep it in the family with his costume selection. Frankie and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, dressed as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift appeared in the 2009 movie, "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience."

MORE: Meek Mill to celebrate 10-year anniversary of 'Dreams and Nightmares' with concert at Wells Fargo Center

Inspired by the outfits worn during the Jonas Brothers' and Swift's performance of "Should've Said No" in the film, Frankie Jonas wore an all-black ensemble, including a "Burnin' Up" T-shirt and vest, while Olson wore a sparkly dress and cowboy boots. 

As expected, fans expressed their appreciation for the costumes on social media.

Joe Jonas and Swift, a Reading native, have had a rocky history. They were first linked romantically in 2008, when they were teenagers. A messy breakup led to Swift revealing on "Ellen" that Jonas ended the relationship through a 25-second phone call and both musicians releasing songs that fans believe were inspired by their break up.

Nowadays, the highly successful exes – Swift just released her record-breaking 10th studio album "Midnights" and the Jonas Brothers have teased a new album – are friendly.

Frankie, who was once nicknamed the "Bonus Jonas" for his exclusion from his older brothers' band, has become a star in his own right in recent years. He is highly successful on TikTok, boasting 1.8 million followers, and has a gig co-hosting the ABC reality competition "Claim to Fame" with his oldest brother, Kevin.

Joe has not yet responded to his brother's costume, and it remains to be seen whether Joe will clap back next Halloween with a spoof of one of his youngest brother's less-than-stylish outfits from back in the day. If Joe needs inspiration, Frankie is no stranger to posting throwback photos of himself on his social media pages.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Halloween New Jersey Musicians Taylor Swift Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - Red October Live Casino

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Government

U.S. Postal Service warns people not to use drop boxes on Sundays or federal holidays as mail theft rises across the country
USPS warns against using drop boxes

Sponsored

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Illness

Newly discovered species of bacteria in the microbiome may be a culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis Bacteria

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Steelers game
103022JalenHurts

Food & Drink

MilkBoy serving Phillies-inspired 'Red October Cheesesteak' during World Series games
MilkBoy Red October Cheesesteak Phillies World Series

Holiday

Find secret speakeasies and hear ghost stories at historic Germantown site
Rittenhouse Historic District

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved