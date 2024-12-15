More Culture:

December 15, 2024

Joe Jonas reflects on injury before Atlantic City concert that left him needing stitches in new TikTok

The singer detailed the story of how filming a goofy YouTube video with Kevin and Nick, his Jonas Brothers bandmates, led to his face bleeding.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Joe Jonas posted a TikTok detailing the story of a face injury he sustained before a concert in Atlantic City nearly two decades ago.

Joe Jonas has finally revealed the full story behind a gruesome injury that happened nearly two decades ago while the Jonas Brothers were playing a concert in Atlantic City.

Jonas, the 35-year-old middle brother of the New Jersey-native boyband, hopped on a recent TikTok trend in which users tell unbelievable true stories from their lives using images of Pepe the King Prawn from The Muppets and set the slideshow to the song "Like a Prayer" from the "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack. In Jonas' take on the viral trend, he explained how filming a goofy backstage video with his brothers, Kevin and Nick, led to him needing dozens of stitches in his face.

In his TikTok slideshow of Pepe pictures, Jonas began by explaining that he and his brothers were opening for Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel pop star played by Miley Cyrus, on her 2007-2008 "Best of Both Worlds Tour." Before the sold-out concert in Atlantic City, which happened at Boardwalk Hall on Jan. 5, 2008, the JoBros were filming a YouTube video backstage to promote a song when things went awry.

"At the time 'Jackass' was pretty popular, so the whole concept of the video was that I'd pretend to run into a wall in our dressing room," Jonas wrote on TikTok. "We were going on stage to perform soon, so we filmed it really quickly. I didn't realize my shoelace was untied as I took off running as fast as I could."

Jonas said he tripped on his shoelace and his head "went full force" into the metal doors of the locker room they were in. The people around him laughed, thinking it was part of a joke for the video, but Jonas soon realized that his face was gushing blood "like a faucet."

He was then rushed to a hospital near Boardwalk Hall and eventually had to be airlifted to a hospital in New York City, where he had to get 67 stitches between his eyebrows. But, all's well that ends well, as Jonas joked in the finale of his TikTok

"Luckily, I don't have a unibrow anymore because of it," he wrote.

Jonas, who's also released music as a solo artist and with his band DNCE, is preparing to release his second studio album, "Music for People Who Believe in Love." Earlier this month, he was featured on Alex Warren's song, "Burning Down." The Jonas Brothers' latest album, "The Album," was released last year. This year, they were featured on "Healing (Shattered Heart)" by Kygo, and "Holiday" by Jimmy Fallon.

