Kylie Kelce hawks Liquid Death water kegs 'for pregs' in new ad

In a new ad campaign, a visibly pregnant Kylie Kelce knocks back pints of mountain water.

The "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host partnered with Liquid Death, which typically packages its still water in aluminum cans, on a campaign for the brand's limited-edition mini keg. The 5-liter vessels are marketed as "kegs for pregs," a means for pregnant women to stay hydrated. Since Kelce's commercial debuted Tuesday afternoon, the $20 mini kegs have already sold out.

The ad plays with wild party tropes, swapping out frat brothers for sober pregnant women. Kelce and her posse chug, cheers and dance over the mini kegs. There's fist-bumping — and bump-bumping — along with a bouncer checking for sonograms instead of IDs.

"I've had so many of these today," Kelce says to a horrified woman at the bar as she finishes a can of Liquid Death. "I wish they would make a huge keg."

Kelce shared that she was expecting her fourth daughter with former Eagles center Jason Kelce in November 2024, just days before her podcast debuted. "Not Gonna Lie" has charted as high as the No. 1 spot on Apple and Spotify charts, surpassing "The Joe Rogan Experience." Liquid Death is the exclusive sponsor of the show for March.

The company's new commercial ends with a cop pulling Kelce's car over.

"Why yes officer, I have been drinking," she says with a smile, brandishing her mini keg.

