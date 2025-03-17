250 new cherry blossom trees to be planted in Philly ahead of city's 2026 semiquincentennial celebrations

Philly will soon have 250 more cherry blossom trees, just in time for America's 250th birthday.

The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia is embarking on a planting blitz to add the trees by 2026, when numerous city institutions will celebrate the semiquincentennial. The bulk of the trees will grow in West Fairmount Park, joining the existing cadre of cherry blossoms near the horticultural center and Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center. JASGP also plans to plant a cluster on the other side of the Schuylkill River by the statue of Ulysses S. Grant, and another near Blankenburg Elementary School in Mill Creek.

The project has planted 130 trees since it began in 2024 and aims to plant the remaining 120 by next spring. Philadelphia Insurance Companies funded the work through a $135,000 grant.

Planting cherry blossoms for America's birthday is actually a Philly tradition. The Japanese government gave the city 1,600 flowering trees, including cherry blossom trees, in 1926 for the nation's sesquicentennial – the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. JAGSP added to the orchard with a 10-year, 1,000-tree planting campaign launched in 1998.

The new trees won't be ready in time for the coming cherry blossom season, which is right around the corner. Peak bloom is expected to reach Philadelphia between Saturday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 8. The trees are currently in their green bud stage, according to JAGSP.

