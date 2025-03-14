Rowan University's dinosaur museum to open March 29 and feature quarry to dig for fossils

Rowan University's dinosaur and fossil museum will roar to life at the end of the month.

The Edelman Fossil Park & Museum, a 123-acre site roughly 5 miles away from the college's main campus, is set to open Saturday, March 29. Along with towering dinosaur models and interactive exhibits, the Mantua institute boasts a quarry where visitors can dig for fossils. It will welcome crowds daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scientists have previously unearthed over 100,000 fossils from over 100 species at the quarry, including the remains of sharks, crocodiles and sea turtles. (The first relics of the Dryptosaurus, a T. rex relative, were found in nearby Ceres Park.) Fossil guides will help guests identify and search for their own specimens on a seasonal basis between May and October, weather permitting. The dig is a $25 add-on to general admission tickets.

Another outdoor attraction is the Pterosaur Pterrace, a dinosaur-themed playground. While the park features slides and swings, the star of the show is an enormous wooden Pteranodon with wings that kids can climb

Inside, families will find full-scale replicas of animals that roamed the Earth 66 million years ago. A 30-foot-long mosasaur, a predatory sea reptile, hangs from the ceiling. Live creatures will also be on view at an interactive touch tank in "Critter Cove."

Provided image/Edelman Fossil Park & Museum Provided image/Edelman Fossil Park & Museum The Edelman Fossil Park & Museum will feature full-scale re-creations of dinosaurs that lived 66 million years ago.



Guests can observe ongoing excavations in the Collections & Conservation section, where paleontologists will work on fossils. An add-on virtual reality adventure transports players back to the Cretaceous era to collect samples.

"Our goal with the museum is to bring back that childlike sense of wonder and help people feel a deeper connection to the incredible history of our planet," Dr. Kenneth Lacovara, founding executive director of the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum, said in a statement. "Right here in South Jersey, we’ve preserved millions of years of history in stunning detail, with each fossil telling its own unique story. We want visitors to feel like they’re stepping into the world of dinosaurs and walk away feeling inspired, empowered and ready to make a difference for the future."

Tickets are now on sale through mid-June, though the opening day has already sold out. General admission costs $29 for adults or $24 for children ages 3-12; kids 2 and younger can visit for free.

