'The Bachelor' heads to Malta, where Joey Graziadei faces awkward 2-on-1 date

On the latest episode of "The Bachelor," Joey Graziadei takes his journey for love international.



The fourth episode of Season 28 follows the Collegeville-native tennis instructor and his group of eligible bachelorettes to Malta, a European island country located in the Mediterranean Sea. During the trip abroad, Graziadei goes on a romantic one-on-one and a fun-filled group date. It isn't exactly a relaxing vacation, though, as the episode ends with a painfully awkward two-on-one date and a cliffhanger that will be resolved — fingers crossed — during a special episode that airs Tuesday.

As the episode begins, the vibes at Bachelor Mansion are at an all-time low following the drama between contestants Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas last week. But "The Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer significantly lifts the women's spirits by telling them to pack their bags, because they're heading to Malta.

Despite the ongoing drama, Graziadei feels optimistic about the women he's bringing overseas. Graziadei, who has been showing off his goofball personality more and more as the season goes on, even offers some Malta-related wordplay to emphasize his enthusiasm.

"I feel like my wife is here in Malta currently, which is crazy to say, but it's true," Graziadei says during an interview. "By the end of this, I'm hoping to bring someone to the 'alta,' but before I do that, I have to hang out in Malta. ... It's punny!"

(Spoilers ahead)

Exploring Malta with Lexi

For this episode's one-on-one date, Graziadei chooses to spend some quality time exploring Malta with Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta. Graziadei is excited to continue growing the "honest chemistry and connection" he feels between himself and Young.

The pair spend the day experiencing the country's food, games, architecture, shopping and stunning views. They also meet some local people. While sitting inside a historic church — which makes Young emotional thinking of her late grandfather, a painter who used to take her to church — they speak with a priest who offers some relationship advice.

The priest tells the couple that it's important to bring forth children. While Graziadei and Young outwardly seem to agree with the priest's sentiments, the topic of having kids reminds Young of her own health struggles that she hopes to open up to Graziadei about.

John Fleenor/Disney Joey Graziadei takes Lexi Young on a sightseeing date in Malta, during which they meet a local priest who offers some relationship advice.

During the evening portion of the date, Young has the opportunity to speak with Graziadei about her battle with stage 5 endometriosis, a reproductive condition which causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow outside the uterus.

While Young had an operation to remove the tissue, she says her doctor told her that she may not be able to have her own children, which was heartbreaking for her since she's always wanted to be a mom. She also explains that her possible fertility issues led to her ex breaking up with her.

"I can sit here and think of how much that was for someone to hold onto and bear, especially someone who has, I can see, the motherly instinct that you have and the want to create a family," Graziadei tells Young after hearing her story. "But I don't want you to think in any way that's something that I hear and it makes me want to run away ... It doesn't scare me in any sense."

Young gets emotional after hearing Graziadei's validation, telling the cameras that she didn't know if she'd ever meet someone that would accept her and her condition. The date ends with Graziadei gifting Young a rose, excited to continue their relationship.

'Women can be knights too'

For the group date, Graziadei brings some of the ladies to the historic Fort Manoel, which was built by knights in the 18th century and — much more recently — was used as a filming location for HBO series "Game of Thrones."

The ladies are welcomed by a group of sword-slinging knights, who tell them that they will be competing in a series of challenges to win some extra alone time with Graziadei.

"Women can be knights too," declares a woman who refers to herself as "Knight Pepina."

The contestants then suit up in knight-like costumes and grab swords and shields. For his part, Graziadei ditches his shirt, and jokingly describes his look as "half-naked Roman soldier."

Among the series of unique challenges is the "kukkanja," a traditional game in which a large apparatus swings sausages and cheese — tied to the ends of strings — around a pole. The women must try to grab the sausages and cheese using only their mouths.

"I don't usually think about catching sausages in my mouth, but I couldn't make the women do something I wouldn't do myself," Graziadei jokes as he joins the game.

Some of the ladies laugh off the unconventional challenge, and others — like Philadelphia's Allison Hollinger — admit to cheating to remove the sausages. On the other hand, Autumn Waggoner commits to the bit, catching a sausage with her teeth, and is rewarded with some special time with Graziadei.

John Fleenor/Disney During a group date in Malta, contestants dress up as knights and compete in a series of unique challenges for the chance to spend some extra alone time with Joey Graziadei.

During the evening portion of the date, Graziadei strengthens his bonds with some of the contestants. For example, he and Daisy Kent, the woman he took on the season's first one-on-one date, ponder what they would name their future children. He also continues building upon his strong connections with Rachel Nance and Kelsey Anderson.

After a conversation in which she opens up about what she wants in a relationship, Kelsey Toussant nabs the group date rose. Graziadei says he leaves every group setting with Toussant "on the forefront of my mind."

Trouble in paradise

This episode featured the stuff of Bachelor Nation legend: a two-on-one date. As the name suggests, a two-on-one date includes the lead and two contestants, with only one receiving a rose and continuing on in the show. Usually, producers invite two contestants who simply cannot get along, bringing even more drama to an already-uncomfortable date scenario.



Graziadei's first, and hopefully only, two-on-one date was no exception. He invited Gordon — a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island — and Georgas — a 29-year-old executive assistant from Ontario, Canada — on a boat ride to get to the bottom of the she-said-she-said drama that's been brewing for the past few weeks.

While the date is set against the beautiful backdrop of sparkling blue water, the ladies are feeling less-than-jovial and sit on the boat mostly in hostile silence. Gordon compares Georgas to "the devil," while Georgas refers to Gordon as a "vampire."

The ongoing battle between the duo is complicated and confusing at times, but it boils down to Gordon accusing Georgas of being a bully toward the other women in the house. Georgas vehemently denies the accusation, and Graziadei — who has shared a strong connection with Georgas since the start — doesn't want negative energy in the house but also isn't completely sure he believes what Gordon is saying.

During the date, Graziadei speaks with the women privately to hear their sides of the story one last time. Gordon says that Georgas verbally attacked her and other contestants, while Georgas says that Gordon is lying.

Georgas also confronts Gordon directly about her supposed dishonesty. Gordon continues to assert that Georgas told another contestant to "shut the f*** up," which Georgas denies. In a particularly meta moment, Georgas asks her, "You know we're on camera the entire time, right?"

Graziadei leaves the day portion of the date more confused than ever. The evening portion of the date brings about one last opportunity to clear things up, and Graziadei addresses the women together to try to get more answers.

John Fleenor/Disney Things get awkward in Malta when Joey Graziadei takes rivals Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas on a 2-on-1 date.

After hearing from each of the women about whether they see a potential future with him and if they feel a real connection, Graziadei follows his gut and sends Gordon home. He decides to give Georgas the rose, feeling that she's been authentic and that they share a stronger connection than what he had with Gordon.

"What I can tell you is I'm willing to and I'm trying to work past this because of the feelings I had from the beginning," Graziadei tells Georgas. "And because I appreciate the realness of your answer. I know that's all you've been with me is real."

How'd the episode end?

At this point, fans may have been breathing a sigh of relief thinking the drama amongst contestants was over and the focus could shift back to Graziadei's romantic connections with the bachelorettes. If only! It seems that Lea Cayanan has decided to carry the torch left behind by Gordon and stir things up.

Cayanan, a 23-year-old from Hawaii, first met Graziadei before the season began during the live "After the Final Rose" special that followed last season of "The Bachelorette." During the live special, Cayanan was gifted a mystery envelope containing a free pass to hijack another contestant's one-on-one date at any point during "The Bachelor" season before hometown dates. In the premiere episode, Cayanan decided to destroy the envelope in hopes of avoiding drama. It seems she's now changed her tune.

At the end of Monday's episode, Cayanan confronts fellow contestant Madina Alam about her befriending Georgas after Gordon's exit. Cayanan also prepares to further warn Graziadei about Georgas, whom she refers to as a "drama queen crybaby." For her part, Georgas appears to be sick of being at the center of the drama, as she breaks down and tells producers she wants to leave the show.

It's not clear whether Georgas stays or goes, because for the first time this season, the episode ends on a cliffhanger and does not show the rose ceremony. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to find out who goes home and what happens next with all the drama. A new episode of "The Bachelor," which will feature a trip to Spain, airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.