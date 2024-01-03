Delco's Susan Noles to officiate 'Golden Bachelor' televised wedding

Before Delco's Susan Noles became a fan favorite on ABC's senior-citizen dating show "The Golden Bachelor," she worked as a wedding officiant in the Philadelphia region. She will soon show off that prowess when she officiates the wedding of the show's lead during a TV extravaganza.



On Thursday at 8 p.m., ABC will air "The Golden Wedding," a live special featuring the marriage of the show's 72-year-old bachelor, Gerry Turner, to the recipient of his final rose, 70-year-old Theresa Nist of Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Oftentimes, during televised weddings in the "Bachelor" franchise, the show's host performs the honors. But the 66-year-old Aston Township resident, who was known for forming close bonds during her time on "Golden Bachelor," was happy to officiate for her friends.

"The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show," she told Glamour magazine. "Gerry’s my buddy and now Theresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I’m really glad they did."

Noles, who also works as a hairstylist, has been officiating weddings since 2011, but this will be the first time she oversees the wedding of someone she once dated.

"I’d never kissed a groom prior to this wedding," Noles joked in her Glamour interview.



For her part, Nist seems to hold no grudges over past smooches, expressing her excitement on social media about Noles' role in her wedding.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you officiate for us, Susan," Nist wrote in a comment on Noles' Instagram post. "Love you so much for being the wonderful woman you are and for doing this for us!!! We cannot wait!!!"

Throughout Noles' appearance on "The Golden Bachelor," which premiered in September, she charmed fans by popping out of a giant cake, joking about farts, discussing her affinity for Italian cooking and being a "girls' girl" by helping other contestants with their hair and makeup. Fans also praised her bold fashion sense and noted her similarities in appearance to reality star Kris Jenner, who recorded a special message for Noles.



Noles was one of the show's final six contestants before being sent home in an episode that aired in October. Upon her exit, she admitted that she and Turner were more "best friends" and that their relationship did not have a "heavy romantic feel." Noles was previously married to Dickie Noles, who pitched for the Phillies in the 1980 World Series and now works for the team.

"The Golden Wedding" — which Noles referred to as the "wedding of the year" on Instagram — airs Thursday, Jan. 4 from 8-10 p.m. on ABC. On Monday, Jan. 22, local viewers can begin rooting for Montgomery County's Joey Graziadei as he kicks off his "The Bachelor" journey.